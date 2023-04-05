KKR sign Jason Roy after captain Shreyas Iyer ruled out, Shakib Al Hasan unavailable for IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signed England’s Jason Roy for ₹2.8 crore for the IPL 2023 from his base price of ₹1.5 crore. Cricket - Second ODI - Bangladesh v England - Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - March 3, 2023 England's Jason Roy celebrates after reaching his century REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)

KKR have lost their captain Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out of the tournament owing to a lower back injury while Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has confirmed his unavailability for the season.

The two-time champions have roped in only one player in the absence of two. There was no confirmation whether they will seek another replacement later on in the tournament.

“We’ve lost two players in Iyer and Shakib, got one in the form of Roy,” a KKR spokesperson said when asked for clarification by Hindustan Times.

Roy, who earlier featured in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, last played in the 2021 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 2021, he played five games, scoring 150 runs including a half-century. The 32-year-old has played 64 T20Is for England, scoring 1522 runs at a strike rate of 137.61 with 8 fifties.

Nitish Rana is set to lead KKR for the entire season. After losing to PBKS in their tournament by 7 runs via DLS method, KKR will look to bring their campaign back on track in their first home match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in nearly four years against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Roy, however, will not be available for KKR's next fixture against RCB on Thursday. The right-hander will join the rest of the squad members in Ahmedabad, ahead of their next match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

