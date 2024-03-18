KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer declared fit to play IPL 2024 but with a big warning: Report

Team India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been declared fit after he found some discomfort in his back during the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha. Iyer, who missed out on a century in the second innings of the Ranji final, didn't take the field on the last two days of the match. The stylish batter joined the Kolkata Knight Riders camp on Saturday and took part in an intra-squad T20 match on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer has started training with KKR.

A report on Indian Express stated that the KKR skipper met a spine specialist in Mumbai and then the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Bangalore and the doctor declared him fit to play, however, advised him to be cautious about stretching his leg while defending the ball.

“He is fit to play, a specialist spine doctor was consulted in Mumbai who has advised him not to stretch his leg too forward while defending the ball. He has joined IPL franchise KKR and he can play,” a source told Indian Express.

Iyer has been under the scanners regarding his discomfort in the back which has erupted on several occasions in recent times. He first complained of a back injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year as he then underwent surgery and had to miss the IPL 2022.

He made a return to the Indian team in the Asia Cup 2023 and found his rhythm soon and scored 530 runs in the campaign where the hosts finished as the runners-up.

The 29-year-old started feeling some discomfort once again during the Test series against England. He was ruled out of India's squad after the Vizag Test match against England.

Ranji Trophy Conundrum and Central Contract Omission

After getting dropped from India's Test squad, Iyer ignored BCCI's order to play in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals but the Mumbaikar denied it by complaining of back-stiffness despite the NCA declaring him fit. He had to face some has consequences after that as the BCCI removed him from the annual central contract list. Iyer, who was an integral part of India's ODI WC team, became an outcast in a span of about 6 months.

Iyer rectified his mistake and re-joined the Mumbai team for the semi-final and later also played the final. However, apart from the second innings in the final, he struggled miserably against pacers in the Ranji Trophy. The pacers tested him on short balls which has become a shortcoming for him.

Return to IPL

The flamboyant batter missed the last season of IPL due to a back injury and his recent fitness concerns have put his IPL 2024 campaign under the scanners. However, the reported clearance from the doctor would be a big relief for him and the franchise.

In his absence, Nitish Rana led the Kolkata-based franchise last season as they finished fifth on the points table. The two-time champions have also brought back their former captain Gautam Gambhir in the role of mentor to guide Iyer and Co. to bring back the glory days of the franchise.

KKR will open their 2024 IPL campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on March 23.