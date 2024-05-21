KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer's hard-hitting message ahead of qualifier 1 vs SRH: ‘Three things that I am looking forward…’

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer has made a hard-hitting statement ahead of the high-octane IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Iyer led his team to the top of the table in the league stage with 20 points and the best NRR in the league's history - 1.428. They were the first team to qualify for the playoffs and finished comfortably on the top despite their last two matches being completely washed out. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer is all focussed ahead of the mega clash against SRH.(AFP)

The two-time champions have played dominant cricket this season thus far and put up collective efforts on the field as they didn't rely on individual brilliance for their desired results. The bowling unit has hunted in a pack as five of their bowlers have picked more than 10 wickets, with Varun Chakaravarthy leading the charge with 18 wickets under his kitty, and he is also in the reckoning to win the Purple Cap.

Ahead of the mega clash, Iyer urged the fans at Narendra Modi Stadium to keep the atmosphere electrifying as they will try to produce the best experience for them.

"We would be putting our best foot forward, hoping to give you the best experience. We want you to keep the stadium's atmosphere electrifying, the way you have been throughout, and just keep backing the players," Shreyas said in a Star Sports video.

The stylish Indian batter also talked about the mix of overseas and domestic talent in his side and called him lucky as a captain.

"All of them are unique in their own and they have immense experience in their career and the way they have played for their teams in the past few years is something that we all always cherish after the matches. I am lucky as a captain to have them in my team also the players who are currently part of the squad, we have got immense talent, skill and potential overall if you see," he added.

Meanwhile, he concluded with a strong statement stating that he is only focussing on winning and nothing else.

"Three things that I am looking forward to is win, win and win," Shreyas concluded ahead of the Qualifier 1.