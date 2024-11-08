KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty announce pregnancy: 'Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025'

India batter KL Rahul and wife Athiya Shetty have shared the joyful news of their first pregnancy, with their baby expected to arrive in 2025. The couple made the announcement through a heartfelt post on their social media handles. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announced pregnancy on their social media handles (ANI)

“Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025,” the post read.

Rahul married Athiya, daughter of Hindi film superstar Suniel Shetty, in January 2023. The two reportedly met in 2019 through a mutual friend.

Here's the post:

Rahul is currently in Australia where he is representing India A against Australia A, as part of the preparations ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The star batter is also part of India's senior squad for the five-Test series.

However, Rahul has been struggling with form ever since his return to the Indian Test team, and lost his place in the XI after the first Test against New Zealand last month. Sarfaraz Khan, the Mumbai batter who replaced him, made an instant impact with the bat in the second Test, scoring a brilliant century. India, however, faced a stunning 0-3 clean sweep defeat at the hands of the Kiwis, marking the first time that the side faced a whitewash of such kind at home.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty aren’t the only ones preparing to welcome a new family member. Speculation is high that India’s skipper Rohit Sharma is also expecting a second child with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, which could see him miss India’s first Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth. Meanwhile, India’s batting icon Virat Kohli recently celebrated the arrival of his own second child with wife Anushka Sharma, a son they’ve named Akaay.

Kohli had skipped the five-Test series against England at home earlier this year to attend to the birth of his child.

While Team India returns to action later tonight when the side takes on South Africa in the first of four T20Is, Rahul's return to action following India A's match will likely be with the senior team, when it takes on Australia.