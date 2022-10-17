Watch: On-song Rahul brings out Dhoni's helicopter shot in IND vs AUS warm-up tie; Cummins comes up with deadly response

Fine-tuning his batting in the lead-up to the ICC World T20 2022 on Monday, Indian opener KL Rahul played a gem of a knock against Australia in the warm-up match at the Gabba. Giving Rohit Sharma-led Team India a promising start in the powerplay, Rahul launched an all-out attack on the potent bowling unit of the Aaron Finch-led side in Brisbane.

Showcasing his repertoire of shots in the practice match against the World Champions, opener Rahul brought out MS Dhoni's signature helicopter shot against pace ace Pat Cummins during the Indian innings. After an-song Rahul smoked a massive six off Cummins in the 5th over, the Australian pacer was quick to come up with a noteworthy response. Cummins bowled a vicious bouncer as Rahul was smacked on the helmet prior to the end of the powerplay.

ALSO READ: Watch: Rohit Sharma's animated message to dugout after KL Rahul signals change of bat during IND vs AUS T20 WC warm-up

After copping a nasty blow, Rahul remained keen on completing his half-century in the action-packed practice match between the two teams. Rahul ended up smashing 57 off 33 balls against the defending world champions. The swashbuckling batter fired two maximums and stroked 6 fours in his entertaining knock.

Talking more about the match, Rahul top-scored for Team India in the warm-up match while skipper Rohit and ex-captain Virat Kohli failed to cash in on their respective starts. Rohit scored 15 off 14 balls while Kohli was dismissed for 19 off 13 balls. After Rahul's departure, middle-order batters Dinesh Karthik and Suryakumar Yadav played crucial knocks for the Men In Blue.

After playing the practice match against Finch-led Australia, Rohit-led Team India will meet Kane Williamson's New Zealand in their final practice match before the Super 12 stage of the ICC World T20 2022. Former world champions Team India is scheduled to lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their World Cup opener. Rohit-led Team India will lock horns with Babar Azam-led Pakistan in their World Cup opener on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

