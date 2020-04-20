e-paper
Home / Cricket / KL Rahul donates 2019 World Cup bat and other memorabilia for auction

KL Rahul donates 2019 World Cup bat and other memorabilia for auction



cricket Updated: Apr 20, 2020 16:10 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
KL Rahul
KL Rahul(Twitter)
         

Indian batsman KL Rahul, along with his brand Gully, has donated a lot of his cricket memorabilia, including his 2019 World cup bat, for auction. All the proceeds from the auction will go to the ‘Aware Foundation’. Talking about the same, Rahul, who recently celebrated his 28th birthday, said: “Since it’s a special day for me, me and Gully have decided to something very sweet and something very special.

“I have decided to donate my cricket pads, my gloves, helmets and some of my jerseys to our collaboration partner Bharat Army. They are going to auction these things out and the funds will go towards the Aware Foundation.

ALSO READ: ‘How’s my new hairdo looking,’ Sachin Tendulkar posts hair-cutting image on social media

“It’s a foundation that look towards helping children. It is very special and I couldn’t pick a better day to do this.”

In the past as well Rahul has donated funds to multiple animal welfare organisations. Last year he also paid for the treatment of a child suffering from cancer, who has fully recovered from the disease.

He also regularly takes on social media to support charitable organisations. The 28-year-old has also voiced his support for Phool Versha, a charitable organisation feeding impoverished members of society amidst the lock down. He also supported stray happy, an organisation that feeds stray animals in Bengaluru.

Last one year saw Rahul’s career go through a few lows before he emerged as an integral part of India’s limited-overs batting line-up.

