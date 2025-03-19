KL Rahul forced out of IPL opening spot at Delhi Capitals, sacrifices long-term role in batting order shake-up: Report

KL Rahul is set to make a fresh start at the IPL as he will link up with Delhi Capitals for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). After playing a key role in India's victorious 2025 Champions Trophy campaign, Rahul finds himself in unfamiliar territory, moving away from his long-standing role as a captain – and also as an opener – in the IPL. India's KL Rahul during Champions Trophy final(HT_PRINT)

The Delhi-based franchise secured Rahul for INR 14 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, following his release from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). His three-year stint with LSG was marked by inconsistent performances and scrutiny over his strike rate. According to a report from Times of India, DC have opted for a different approach, reportedly slotting the 32-year-old into a middle-order role.

According to the report, DC’s batting lineup will feature Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, and Abhishek Porel at the top, while Rahul will be deployed lower down to provide stability and experience.

The decision, it seems, was heavily influenced by Harry Brook’s withdrawal from the tournament, leaving DC in need of a solid presence in the middle order.

“After Harry Brook's decision to withdraw from the league, DC wanted a right-handed batter in the middle order, and Rahul fits the bill,” the report stated.

Rahul in a new role

This season marks the first time since 2019 that Rahul will not be leading an IPL franchise. After captaining Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2020 and 2021, followed by a three-year stint as LSG’s skipper, he now finds himself without a leadership role at DC.

The franchise has entrusted Axar Patel as captain, with Faf du Plessis serving as vice-captain. Reports suggest that Rahul was offered the leadership role but declined, choosing instead to focus solely on his batting responsibilities.

Rahul’s track record as a middle-order batter in the IPL is limited but not entirely uncharted. During his stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2016, he played a crucial role in the middle order as the team reached the final. Across his IPL career, Rahul has played 33 matches outside the opening slot, scoring 500 runs at an average of 29.41 and a strike rate of 117.92.

The last instance of him batting outside the top two, apart from an injury-forced appearance at No. 11 in 2023, was back in 2016.

Beyond the IPL, Rahul has been adjusting to different batting positions across formats. In ODIs, he was pushed down to No. 6 ahead of the Champions Trophy, while his Test career saw him shuffle between opening and middle order in recent series against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia.

Rahul’s IPL record speaks for itself, with 4,683 runs in 123 innings at an average of 45.46 and a strike rate of 134.60. He remains one of only two players – alongside Virat Kohli – to have scored over 600 runs in a single season four times.