KL Rahul gets 'immediate call' from Suniel Shetty after 'goosebumps' inducing act against RCB in IPL

More than his improved approach in T20 cricket, as reflected in his performance in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, where he is already closing in on the 400-run mark with three fifties, the cynosure of KL Rahul's campaign has been the Kantara celebration at the Chinnasamy Stadium earlier in the tournament. The act even saw him receive an "immediate" call from his father-in-law and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. Suniel Shetty opened up on KL Rahul's Kantara celebration

After a match-winning 93 not out against his former franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rahul pulled off a 'this is my ground' celebration in the middle of the pitch, which instantly went viral on social media.

Speaking to Star Sports on Tuesday, Suniel said that after watching it live on television, he called Rahul to say how much he enjoyed it.

"I loved it. Even when I see it now, I get goosebumps. Every cricketer should have a moment like that where he believes, 'I can do it, and I have done it'. You know, that was one of the first time I immediately called him up and said, 'That's the KL Rahul I want to see.'" said Suniel. "I think that came after the World Cup and the Champions Trophy - he showed that he can finish, and believes in himself."

Suniel opens up in KL Rahul's transformation

The veteran actor, whose daughter, Athiya Shetty, is married to Rahul, also discussed the India star's changed approach to the format.

"Pehle net practice pe zaada jaaya jaata tha, functional training kiya karta tha. Abhi mere action directors ke saath humlog fight practice karte hai. Saath saath dialogue delivery bhi karte hai (Initially, he used to concentrate on net practice and functional training. Now, he trains with my action directors and works on his dialogue delivery)," he said jokingly.

However, on a serious note, Suniel added how Rahul and most other cricketers of this generation are realising that they need to balance out between responding to social media pressure and wanting to enjoy the sport.

"I think he has realised he wants to enjoy the sport. And after one point, there is a thin line. They try to balance it because of social media pressure, and kids get stuck there. This time, he believes that he needs to express himself. Now, he has decided that hitting sixes is as much fun as scoring a steady knock," he added.

Rahul scored 371 runs in nine innings this season, at a strike rate of 146.06.