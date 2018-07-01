KL Rahul gives a sneak peek into India cricket team’s dressing room at Old Trafford

Virat Kohli-led India cricket team embarks on its tour of England with a T20 International at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests in England over the course of next two months. Going into the series, India’s confidence would be high after whitewashing Ireland 2-0 in a two-match T20I series that was concluded in Dublin on Friday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s match, the Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) shared a video on its official Instagram account in which batsman KL Rahul was seen giving a sneak peek into Team India’s dressing room and preparations for the opening fixture of the tour.

The video featured Rahul speaking about his excitement of playing for the first time in Manchester while his teammates were training in the background. It also showed Suresh Raina gearing up for training.

ALSO READ | Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar named in Indian T20 cricket team vs England

“It’s for the first time that I will be playing at Old Trafford. I am very excited about it,” Rahul said.

Though India suffered a couple of setbacks before the start of the series with death over specialist Jasprit Bumrah and young tweaker Washington Sunder ruled out of the T20 matches, they still have plenty of depth to give the hosts a run for their money.

The hosts too have an injury scare with pace bowler Tom Curran suffering side-strain. Left-handed opener Dawid Malan has been included in the squad as his cover.