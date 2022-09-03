'KL Rahul is the only one...': Former BCCI selector's statement on India vice-captain's form ahead of Asia Cup Super 4s

India's in-form middle order has played crucials role in their two victories thus far in the ongoing 2022 Asia Cup. While it was Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja who formed the important partnership in their thrilling chase against Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav's stunning assault helped them go past 190 against minnows Hong Kong.

A common feature in both matches have been India's openers, particularly KL Rahul, struggling to score runs. Rahul was out for a golden duck against Pakistan and then crawled his way to 36 off 39 balls against Hong Kong. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, has looked in better touch but his strike rate still remains a contentious issue.

Former India selector Saba Karim has said that he doesn't think captain Rohit Sharma is looking rusty. “I think KL Rahul is the only one who looks rusty. Virat Kohli played well in both occassions. If he plays one or two more matches we will probably get to see that old form. Rohit Sharma is not rusty. It is just that we have not been able to see the kind of scores that we expect from him,” said Karim on India News Sports.

“We have to give Virat Kohli and KL Rahul some more time. I feel that is the only formula to win matches. In T20 cricket it is very important that batters play according to the demand of the format and the demand is to play the way Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya or Rohit Sharma played. We will get to see that in the coming matches,” he said.

India will face Pakistan in their first Super Four match on Sunday. This is their second game against their arch-rivals in this year's tournament, having won the first by five wickets.

