KL Rahul left stunned, looks at Gautam Gambhir in awe after Shubman Gill's thunderous pull shot during 1st Test

Shubman Gill did endure a failure in the first innings of the opening Test against Bangladesh but showed a significantly calmer approach as he walked out to bat on Day 3. The opener provided India with much-needed stability after an early top-order failure against Bangladesh; despite the setbacks of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who both fell cheaply to Bangladesh’s pace attack, Gill's composed approach has kept India firmly in control of the Chennai Test. Shubman Gill's pull shot impressed KL Rahul(X)

The young batter showed elegance as he played a series of exquisite shots on either side of the wicket. His short-arm jab through covers off Nahid Rana, a standout moment, showcased his ability to generate immense power with minimal effort. Together with Kohli, he added 39 crucial runs for the third wicket, though Kohli’s dismissal late in the day slightly tempered India’s progress. Trapped leg-before by Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 17, Kohli’s departure left a brief lull in India’s charge.

During his stay at the crease on Day 2, one of Gill's shots particularly impressed those in the dressing room, with KL Rahul expressing his awe at the stroke.

When Nahid Rana shortened his length, Gill stood tall, effortlessly pulling the ball from outside off-stump and slamming it between mid-on and midwicket with authority. Rahul applauded the shot strongly in the dressing room with head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Watch:

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance with the ball left Bangladesh's batting line-up in tatters, as India tightened their grip with a commanding overall lead of 308 runs by the end of the second day. Bumrah's masterful 4/50 was complemented by the efforts of Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Ravindra Jadeja, as Bangladesh folded for just 149 in response to India's first-innings total of 376.

Siraj (2/30) and Jadeja (2/19) provided key breakthroughs, while Akash Deep impressed with figures of 2/19 in his debut Test.

With a healthy 227-run first-innings lead, India ended the second day at 81/3, with Gill (33*) and Pant (12*) steadying the innings. India's bowlers will look to keep up the pressure with a similar performance in the second innings, as they eye a victory in the first Test.