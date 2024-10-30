Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

KL Rahul's reason behind LSG departure despite retention offer revealed; CSK join 4-way battle for IND star: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 30, 2024 03:55 PM IST

Despite KL Rahul no longer being in India's T20I scheme of things, he is likely to be a hot buy at the IPL auction next month

Over the next 48 hours, world cricket will have its eyes on the retention list for each of the 10 franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with October 31 being the deadline date. One of the most intriguing aspects among the fans has been the future of KL Rahul at Lucknow Super Giants. And although it was earlier indicated by the franchise that they are unlikely to retain their captain, a fresh report revealed that it was Rahul who decided to part ways with Lucknow despite a retention offer.

India's KL Rahul warms up before the start of play on the fifth and final day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20(AFP)
India's KL Rahul warms up before the start of play on the fifth and final day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20(AFP)

On August 26, Rahul had travelled to Kolkata to meet LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka at his Alipore office, which sparked rumours that the India star and franchises put their differences behind, and are ready to continue their partnership in the next season as well.

However, Goenka remained tightlipped on Rahul's fate, before a report in ESPNCricinfo earlier this week confirmed that the wicketkeeper-batter is not on their likely retention list, which features Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohsin Khan.

It seems Rahul was offered by Lucknow to be retained for the 2025 season of the IPL, but decided against it owing to personal and professional reasons, as reported by Times of India on Wednesday.

"LSG were ready to offer top retention bracket to Rahul, but Rahul eventually decided to move on due to personal and professional reasons," a source told TOI.

CSK set to enter four-way battle for Rahul

Despite Rahul no longer being in India's T20I scheme of things, he is likely to be a hot buy at the IPL auction next month, given his captaincy abilities. He had led LSG in three IPL seasons, taking them to the playoffs twice.

Besides the much-rumoured reunion with Royal Challengers Bengaluru on cards, Rahul is set to receive offers from Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.

"At the moment, there are four franchises who have expressed their interest in him - Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings. Expect all four to go hard for him in the auction," a source told TOI.

Overall, Rahul has played 132 IPL matches, across four franchises - RCB (2013-16, Sunrisers Hyderabad (2014-15), Kings XI Punjab (2018-21), LSG, scoring 4683 runs at 45.47 and a strike rate of 134.61, laced with four centuries and 37 fifties.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //