KL Rahul receives crucial T20 World Cup advice from Sourav Ganguly as LSG meet CSK in IPL: ‘You can always control if…’

With Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants on a collision course in the Indian Premier League season 2024 on Tuesday, KL Rahul will hope to enhance his impressive record against the Yellow Brigade at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The wicketkeeper-batter will continue to make a strong selection case for himself for the T20 World Cup. The LSG skipper opened the innings for Rohit Sharma’s Team India in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup. Ganguly wants Rahul to play without fear at the World Cup(AFP-ANI)

However, Rahul will be vying for the wicketkeeper's spot in the Indian squad this time around in the world event co-hosted by former champions West Indies and the United States. In a media interaction organised by Delhi Capitals on Monday, former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly recalled his conversation with Rahul during the 2022 World Cup. The Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket wanted Rahul to promote India's fearless brand of cricket at the grandest stage after the IPL 2024.

'I said that to Rahul in Australia…'

"But for India, the most important thing in T20 cricket and I said that to Rahul in Australia (T20 World Cup) also, just play without fear. Just go and hit. There is long batting. You can always control if you lose wickets, but just go and hit," Ganguly said.

Does that mean Rahul should make changes in his batting? Ganguly feels Rahul is batting exceptionally well in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league.

‘Rahul was exceptional against Chennai’

“I think it depends on what the captain and the coach instructs him to do in the middle. The other day I saw him play an innings against Chennai, which Lucknow won, I thought he was exceptional. He played well at the top of the order and did exactly what was required to do at that moment. As I said, it's about playing freely and playing without fear. That is a must in T20 cricket,” Ganguly added.

Rahul's impressive record vs CSK

Rahul played a sublime knock of 82 off 53 balls against CSK at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. The LSG skipper smoked three sixes and fired nine fours in his match-winning knock against the MS Dhoni-starrer side. Riding on Rahul's quick-fire knock, LSG chased down CSK's 177-run target in 19 overs. Rahul has achieved his best-ever run in the powerplays since 2018. The LSG opener has batted at a strike rate of 150 in the powerplay for the Super Giants this season. The 32-year-old has notched up four half-centuries against CSK in eight innings.