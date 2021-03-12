'Magnificent', 'insane': KL Rahul's amazing fielding leaves former India and England cricketers awestruck

Former India and England cricketers were in awe of KL Rahul’s athleticism after the India opener saved a six with a superb fielding effort during the India vs England 1st T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

In took place in the fifth over England’s chase. Axar Patel tossed one up to Jos Buttler who skipped down the track but did not get to the pitch of the ball and yet went through with the shot. It appeared that he had enough on it to carry the ball for a six. But Rahul, standing at long off had other ideas.

Rahul flew backwards, caught the ball and also had the awareness to throw back in play while his body was still hanging mid-air.

Rahul’s effort saved four runs for India as England only took two runs.

Kl Rahul classy fielding 😳❤️ pic.twitter.com/WKhurF3c7c — Swapnil Srivastava (@swapni__sri) March 12, 2021





Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann and former India wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta who were in the commentary box at that time described Rahul’s effort as ‘magnificent’ and ‘insane’.

“I’m amazed at the fitness levels of modern-day cricketers,” said Dasgupta in commentary.

India, however, had an ordinary at the office in the series opener.

The England openers Jos Buttler and Jason Roy gave a super start to England after their bowlers struck in regular intervals to restrict India to 124 for 7 after opting to bowl first.

After being four down with 48 runs on board in the first ten overs, Shreyas and Hardik Pandya rescued India as the hosts crossed the 100-run mark in the 17th over.

But Archer in the 18th over gave just three runs and removed Hardik and Shardul Thakur on consecutive balls to jolt India's progress. Wickets kept falling for India on one end but Shreyas (67) continued to play his shots before Dawid Malan pulled off a screamer at fine leg.

In the last three overs, India scored just 22 runs and lost three wickets courtesy of some fine death over bowling by the English side.

Put in to bat first, India got off to the worst possible start as the hosts lost two big wickets inside the first three overs. While KL Rahul scored one run, skipper Virat Kohli departed for a duck.