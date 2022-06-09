'Hard to accept...': KL Rahul tweets after being ruled out of South Africa T20Is, shares message for new captain Pant

KL Rahul put out a heartfelt tweet after missing out on an opportunity to captain India on home soil for the first time due to a right groin injury that ruled him out of the five-match T20I series against South Africa. Rishabh Pant, who was the vice-captain for this series, was named as captain by the selection committee. The news came on the eve of the series opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Admitting that the injury is "hard to accept," Rahul shared his good wishes for Pant, who will captain India for the first time on Thursday evening.

"Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines.Heartfelt thanks to all for your support.Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series.See you soon," tweeted Rahul, who had practised on Monday but skipped the nets on Tuesday.

Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines.Heartfelt thanks to all for your support.Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series.See you soon🏏💙 — K L Rahul (@klrahul) June 8, 2022

Rahul’s sudden absence will pave the way for Ruturaj Gaikwad to replicate his Chennai Super Kings form in the national jersey.

Rahul was appointed captain of the team after all-format skipper Rohit Sharma and superstar Virat Kohli took a break when the Indian Premier League wrapped up, but he has now been sidelined by a groin injury.

Pant, a wicketkeeper-batsman who leads Delhi Capitals in the IPL, will take charge in his place for the five-match series, which begins Thursday in New Delhi.

"It's a great feeling, especially getting an opportunity like this in your hometown, (no) bigger opportunity than that and I will make the most of it," the 24-year-old told reporters.

Pant added that his performance would be bolstered by the experience of leading Delhi.

"It will help me a lot because when you keep on doing the same thing over a period of time you tend to improve," he said.

