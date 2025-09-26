KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan slam centuries as India A script history in record-chase against Australia A

Senior batter KL Rahul showed his class once again and slammed a brilliant century to help India A claim a massive five-wicket win over Australia A in the second unofficial Test in Lucknow. While chasing a tricky 412-run target, Rahul remained calm and stylish at the crease, scoring an unbeaten 176 off 216 balls, including 16 fours and four sixes. It was a perfect tune-up for Rahul ahead of the West Indies Tests as he continued his glorious red-ball form from the England tour to here in India. KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 176 off 216 balls, including 16 fours and four sixes(HT)

The star batter had earlier retired hurt on Day 3, batting 74 off 92 balls with nine fours. He came out to bat on Day 4 and remained unbeaten, taking India over the line with his incredible knock. Rahul had a memorable England tour with the bat where he amassed 532 runs across five matches at an average of 53.20. At 33, the most senior batter in India’s current Test squad is set to play a pivotal role in the upcoming series against the West Indies, marking Shubman Gill’s first home assignment as red-ball captain.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel and Co. scripted history with the highest successful fourth-innings chase by any 'A' side, surpassing Australia A's 367 against Sri Lanka A in Hambantota, 2022. This achievement also marks a significant milestone for India A, breaking their previous record of 340 runs set against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge in 2003.

Sai Sudharsan justifies selection for West Indies Tests

Sai Sudharsan also showed solidity at the other end, scoring 100 off 172 balls with nine fours and a six. The left-handed batter provided the much-needed stability to India A's innings when Rahul was retired hurt on Day 3. He justified his selection for the West Indies Tests, where he expected to bat at the number 3 spot, where the management trusted him for a couple of matches on the England tour.

India A skipper Dhruv Jurel contributed a quick 56 off 66 balls, featuring five fours and three sixes, and put on a 115-run partnership with Rahul before falling to Corey Rocchiccioli. In the final moments, Nitish Kumar Reddy (16) provided calm support, guiding an unbeaten 31-run stand with Rahul to see India A over the line.