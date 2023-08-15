'KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer should be added only if...': Ex-PAK star takes aim at 'unsettled' Team India before Asia Cup

Giving India a major boost ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka, premier batters Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul were seen taking part in a match simulation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Monday. Two-time world champions India will resume its rivalry with Pakistan in the upcoming edition of the continental tournament. Though Pakistan have already announced its squad ahead of the showpiece event, India are yet to unveil its team selection for the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. Iyer underwent surgery after a recurring back injury while Rahul went under the knife following a thigh injury(BCCI-Getty Images)

Led by returning pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the second-string Indian side will play a three-match T20I series against Ireland before the Asia Cup. India recently suffered a series defeat at the hands of the West Indies in the lead-up to the 50-over tournament. With Rohit Sharma’s Team India set to meet Pakistan at least two times at the Asia Cup, former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria has issued a bold statement about the heavyweight clash between the arch-rivals.

ALSO READ: Irfan Pathan's cryptic message riles up Pakistani fans before IND vs PAK showdown at Asia Cup

'Pakistan have the edge'

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said that Babar Azam's Pakistan side has an edge over India. The ex-cricketer feels India should have Ravi Bishnoi on standby as Yuzvendra Chahal failed to make a strong selection case in the West Indies series. "Pakistan have the edge, as India don't look settled at the moment. They don't know which fast bowlers are going to play. In their spin department, Yuzvendra Chahal has been inconsistent. Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja should be the three spinners, according to me. If they want a spinner on standby, Ravi Bishnoi should get the nod," Kaneria said.

'Rahul and Iyer will have to play matches'

The former Pakistani spinner also spoke at length about the potential returns of Iyer and Rahul in the India squad for the Asia Cup. While middle-order batter Iyer underwent surgery after a recurring back injury, former vice-captain Rahul went under the knife following a thigh injury in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. "KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been practicing at the NCA and are mostly likely going to be included in India's squad for the upcoming major tournaments. However, you cannot bring someone into the team just on the basis of practice. They will have to play matches and should be added to the team only if they show good form there," the ex-Pakistan cricketer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON