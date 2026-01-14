KL Rahul stands tall as crisis man, scores 8th ODI century to rescue India; dedicates celebration to his daughter

KL Rahul once again proved why he is India’s go-to man in pressure situations, smashing a brilliant century in the second ODI against New Zealand in Rajkot. Anchoring the innings, Rahul remained unbeaten on 112, guiding India to a competitive 284/7. It was his eighth ODI century, second against New Zealand, third while batting at no. 5 or lower, and third as a wicket-keeper, highlighting his ability to deliver in crucial moments. His composed and impactful knock gave India a solid total and showcased his temperament and skill under challenging circumstances. India's KL Rahul celebrates his century during the second ODI against New Zealand. (PTI)

The 33-year-old took the onus on himself when the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer failed in Rajkot, while skipper Shubman Gill failed to convert his fifty into a triple-digit score. Rahul stabilised the innings, playing the ‘crisis man’ role with finesse once again and stayed unbeaten till the end to make sure India didn't crumble under pressure in the death overs.

Rahul walked out to bat after India lost Iyer cheaply and joined Kohli at the crease. However, Kohli, despite being in red-hot form, fell for just 23 after chopping a delivery onto his stumps. Rahul, unfazed by the pressure, played a measured and composed innings, forging vital partnerships with Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy to keep India’s innings on track.

As the innings progressed, he took full responsibility when Mohammed Siraj joined him at the crease, guiding India toward a competitive total. Rahul reached his century in the penultimate over with a towering six over long-on. The milestone was celebrated in a touching manner, as he placed his fingers in his mouth in dedication to his baby girl, a gesture he had done in the past as well, highlighting the personal significance of the innings alongside his professional brilliance.