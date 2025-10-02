KL Rahul tipped to surpass his best-ever Test year after another solid show in transition phase: ‘There were concerns…’

KL Rahul carried his purple patch forward with a well-crafted half-century on Day 1 against the West Indies. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma having stepped away from Test cricket, the responsibility of guiding the batting unit has fallen on Rahul’s shoulders, and he has embraced the role with maturity. After giving India strong starts in the recent England tour, the opener once again delivered at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India's KL Rahul celebrates after scoring fifty runs on the first day of the first Test against West Indies.(AP)

The 32-year-old remained unbeaten at stumps on 53 off 114 balls to put India on top with 121/2 on the scoreboard after West Indies were bundled out for just 162 in Ahmedabad.

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel heaped praise on Rahul’s composed knock against West Indies, highlighting how the opener has carried his rich form from the England tour. Patel noted that the senior batter has embraced responsibility during India’s transition phase, showcasing maturity and control against disciplined bowling.

“KL Rahul was outstanding today; he carried on his form from the England tour. Before that series, there were concerns about his form, but I thought he took responsibility really well. It’s very important when a team is going through a transition that your senior players step up, and that’s exactly what KL Rahul did in England. Today as well, he played the situation really well. The West Indies opening bowling pair was disciplined, and KL gave them the respect they deserved. He gave himself that time to settle, and once he was set, we saw him using his feet and rotating the strike. He looks much more in control and settled now," Patel said on Star Sports.

"KL Rahul looking in very good shape"

Recently on the England tour, Rahul registered his best Test series ever, with 532 runs in 10 innings at an average of 53.20, with two centuries, two fifties and a best score of 137. He carried on the same form against Australia with a match-winning century in the second unofficial Test.

Patel reflected on KL Rahul’s rich vein of form, crediting his Australia A hundred as a big confidence booster ahead of the Test series. He hailed 2025 as Rahul’s finest year since 2017 and predicted the opener could surpass his past records with the way he’s batting.

"I think that hundred against Australia A also gave him a lot of confidence, because when you head into a Test series after scoring so many runs, it makes a difference. It’s been an outstanding year for KL Rahul; his second-best after 2017. I think he will surpass that record this year because he is looking in very good shape," he added.