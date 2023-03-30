KL Rahul will let his bat do the talking: Flower

Ever since he quit playing after a turbulent 2003 World Cup, Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower proved his chops by coaching various teams at the national and club level. Taking up the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) job in the Indian Premier League's 2022 season was another example of how the challenge drives him. KL Rahul(IPL)

The KL Rahul-led LSG finished third with the other new team Gujarat Titans emerging champions under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. This time too, the expectations from the Lucknow franchise and its 54-year-old chief coach are huge.

“We are here to win and that's our simplest plan in the new season," said Flower on Thursday. "We would like to start with a win against Delhi Capitals on the home ground and I am relying on our strength. We enjoyed some fine games of cricket with success last season and would like my boys to continue the same enthusiasm this season too.”

Flower’s habit of confronting challenges has made him stronger and he also believes that should be the guiding principle for his team as well. “Delhi Capitals are also a strong side, but we rely on our strength. We have a strong line-up of pacers, spinners and batters who are capable enough to take up any challenge,” said Flower, adding, “We have plans for every individual of the rival team.”

Flower is also backing Rahul to come good again for LSG. “He (Rahul) is a great batsman, motivator and inspiration for the entire team. He did wonders with the willow last season, helping the side win as many as seven matches in the league phase before losing in the Eliminator. The chemistry between Rahul and me is wonderful, and I am sure he will again lead from the front and let his bat do the talking.”

On the new rule of having an impact player in the side and that too after the toss, he said, “It’s going to be an interesting equation for all the 10 teams in this season as every team would be required to do a lot of research to name the impact player. This would allow your bench strength to test their skills in the match. It will be a special learning opportunity for all of us here. This will make the game even more exciting.”

On the workload management of the Team India players like captain Rahul, who may also be playing in the World Test championship final against Australia in June, Flower said that so far, he hadn’t got any intimation from the BCCI or the team management about any special thing about Rahul’s management.

“I don’t know what Team India skipper Rohit Sharma said about the load management of the players like Rahul, and for now, he (Rahul) is playing all the matches and there is no question of resting him."

Flower felt excited to have Caribbean batter Nicholas Pooran just before the start of the season. “Pooran joined us today and I am sure that he would continue his fine form in the IPL too. He is a fantastic batter, who hits the ball very hard."

