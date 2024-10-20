KL Rahul's unusual 'bowing' gesture towards Bengaluru pitch triggers wild speculations over Team India star's future

India's defeat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium against New Zealand was their second Test loss on home soil in 2024. The eight-wicket setback in the series opener has put the focus on India's batting order struggles, leaving them with pressing questions as they prepare for the next Test in Pune. One player particularly under scrutiny is KL Rahul, whose place in the team appears increasingly precarious. KL Rahul's gesture towards Bengaluru pitch(X)

Rahul's performance in the first innings was particularly disappointing, as he was one of five Indian batters to fall for a duck in an abysmal total of just 46 runs. This poor showing raised eyebrows, especially given that in the second innings, he was the only top-six batter not to cross the 30-run mark after a remarkable recovery by the hosts, fueled by Sarfaraz Khan's century.

As India gear up for the second Test in Pune on October 24, the return of Shubman Gill adds another layer to the selection dilemma, intensifying the debate over the ideal batting order.

The moment captured after the Bengaluru Test, where KL Rahul was seen touching the pitch in a gesture of respect, has added to suspense over his place in the side. The internet was full of speculations surrounding the gesture, with many believing that the Indian batter might be dropped for the second Test.

Watch the moment here:

While he has produced some memorable performances outside Asia, including a century at Lord's and two tons in Centurion, his overall Test record remains concerning, with just 2,891 runs in 53 matches at an average of 33.88.

As he navigates his evolving role—transitioning from an opener to a middle-order batter after a stint as a wicketkeeper during the South Africa tour—Rahul's adaptability is crucial. However, with younger talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal emerging and the seasoned Gill set to make his comeback, Rahul's future in the Test side hangs in the balance as India seeks to reclaim their dominance on home turf.