Kohli, Bumrah set to join forces with Babar, Shaheen as star-studded tournament 'in talks' to return after 18 years

In a major development, cricketers from India and Pakistan could team up to form a dream Playing XI as the possibility of bringing back the star-studded Afro-Asia Cup is being mulled by cricketing bodies. The Afro-Asia Cup, played in the year 2005 and 2007 featured two teams – Asia XI featuring the most renowned cricketers from the sub-continent and an Africa XI comprising players from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Kenya and neighbouring nations. After two successful editions, the tournament could not return owing to tensions between India and Pakistan. The 2008 Mumbai terror attacks put a hold on cricketing ties between the two nations, with India and Pakistan playing just a solitary bilateral series in 2012 since. Shaheen, Bumrah, Kohli, Babar in the same team: Will this dream turn into a reality?(Getty Images)

However, with Jay Shah set to become the new ICC president in December, discussion are to take place about a proposed reboot of the tournament, and eventually marking its full-fledged return in due time. Played in the ODI format the last time it was held, the Afro-Asia Cup could be contested in T20s. Chairman of the African Cricket Association Samod Damodar touched upon an update regarding the same, giving insights as to whether the idea will see light of the day.

"Personally, I am very hurt that it (Afro-Asia Cup) didn't happen. There was not adequate momentum through the ACA, but it is being looked at again. I think it was basically a lack of understanding and not buying into the concept. Our members are regretting it. It needed to be pushed by Africa," Damodar was quoted as saying in a Forbes' report.

Possibilities of an India-Pakistan dream team

If the proposal comes to a fruition – possibly in 2025 – world cricket could be heading towards an alliance many though was never possible – Indian and Pakistan cricketers teaming up. Imagine the sight of some of their best athletes – Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi, Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Rizwan – high-fiving and celebrating a wicket – could being a treat to the sore eyes. 21 years ago, when the first Afro-Asia Cup was played in 2005, the Asian XI featured Virender Sehwag, Shahid Afridi, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Ashish Nehra, Zaheer Khan and Shoaib Akhtar. Two years later in 2007, MS Dhoni jumped into the picture and blasted 139 with four and five sixes.

The report mentions how the Afro-Asia Cup was almost revived two years ago and was all set to get a go-ahead. The returning tournament could have taken place in 2023, but didn't materialise due to internal turmoil within the ACA, and hit a roadblock. However, the dream of reviving it is closer than ever this time around. If it comes through, the world will get to see more instances of India and Pakistan cricketers sharing the field – let alone as teammates. With bilateral ties severed between the two nations, India and Pakistan only play each other in ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup, but Damodar is keen to add a new layer to this dynamic.

"These matches could break down barriers that are there politically. Cricket can help build the bridges rather than burn it up. I don't personally believe that players are antagonistic against each other, so I'm sure they would be up for it," he said.