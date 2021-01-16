Indian cricket fraternity mourns death of Krunal and Hardik Pandya's father
Indian cricket fraternity led by legendary Sachin Tendulkar and current captain Virat Kohli mourned the sudden demise of Krunal and Hardik Pandya's father on Saturday.
"Really sorry to hear about the demise of your father Kurnal & Hardik. Condolences to your family and friends. May God give you strength in these difficult times," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.
Kohli expressed his condolences to Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandy after the duo's father Himanshu passed away on Saturday. In a tweet, Kohli said that is heartbroken to hear the news.
"Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal's dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two," the India captain, who is away on a paternity leave, wrote.
"Heartfelt condolences to Hardik and Krunal. May your fathers' soul RIP!" tweeted India off-spinner R Ashwin who missed the ongoing fourth Test against Australia due to an injury.Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan also took to Twitter to condole the demise. "A loved one passing away is never an easy moment for anyone. I sincerely admire the sacrifices uncle made for his sons @krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7. Condolences to his family and dear ones at this tough time," Yusuf tweeted.
"Remember meeting uncle for the first time at motibagh. He was so keen for his sons to play good cricket. My condolences to You and your family. May God give you the strength to pass through this difficult time," Irfan Pathan tweeted.
Krunal, who was leading Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, has left the bio-bubble created for the tournament to be with his family, association secretary Ajit Lele told PTI.
Hardik is not playing the national T20 tournament as he is preparing for the white-ball series against England.
Himanshu had played a key role in the success of his cricketer sons.
Krunal scored a match-winning 76 in the opening game against Uttarakhand and has also taken four wickets in the first three games.
Former India pacer Irfan Pathan took to Twitter and paid his condolences.
"Remember meeting uncle for the first time at motibagh. He was so keen for his sons to play good cricket. My condolences to You and family. May god give you strength to pass through this difficult time @krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7,” tweeted Pathan, himself a former Baroda captain.
(With PTI inputs)
