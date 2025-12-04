Kohli, Gaikwad hit tons but Markram helps SA win 2nd ODI

New Delhi: The loss was ‘dew’, especially when one considers how close South Africa ran India in the first ODI at Ranchi. Early wickets had then done the trick for the hosts but in the absence of those at Raipur on Wednesday, classy knocks by Aiden Markram (110), Matthew Breetzke (68) and Dewald Brevis (54) helped the visitors level the series and take it into the decider. Centuries by Ruturaj Gaikwad (L) and Virat Kohli wasn’t enough as South Africa beat India by four wickets in the Raipur ODI to level the series on Wednesday. (PTI)

In a way, India might want to put the defeat down to luck. They were put in to bat after losing the toss for the 20th consecutive time in ODI cricket. The odds of that happening are 1 in 1,048,576 i.e 0.00000095. And given the kind of conditions the match was played in, the toss turned out to be the key.

India didn’t do much wrong while batting. They put on 358/5 with valuable contributions from Virat Kohli (102), Ruturaj Gaikwad (105) and KL Rahul (66*). If anything, they might have missed a chance of batting SA out of the match by slowing down during the last 10 overs of their innings.

In reply, SA were solid. They never let the pressure of a big run chase get to them, and even though things got a little tight in the end due to some mindless wickets and Tony de Zorzi’s pulled hamstring, they still won with four balls and four wickets to spare.

“Not really a [tough one to swallow] given how much dew there is and how difficult it is to bowl in the second innings,” said India skipper KL Rahul after the game. “Thought we did well in the last game. Today the umpires were nice to change the ball. Toss plays a big role so I’m kicking myself for losing two.”

The packed stadium at Raipur had clearly turned out to watch the Ro-Ko show. They didn’t quite get that though as Rohit Sharma was dismissed after making just 14. SA’s wayward bowling with the new ball got India off to a decent enough start and then Kohli and Gaikwad took over.

The show, if one may say that, was pretty special too. There was a metronomic efficiency on display for the initial part of the partnership as both batters milked the SA bowling without taking any undue risks.

Then, they shifted gears. Gaikwad’s century, his first in ODIs, came off just 77 balls and Kohli brought up his second consecutive century (for the 11th time in his career) off 90 balls.

India would have wanted them to continue for a bit longer and when they were both dismissed just ahead of the 40th over, the team stumbled a bit. From 284/3 after the 39th over, the hosts reached 358/5 at the end of 50.

“With the bat, I know that 350 looks good, but that has been the chat in the dressing room even after the last game about how we can get the extra 20-25 runs to give bowlers a cushion with the wet ball,” said Rahul.

In reply, SA were watchful to begin with. They lost Quinton de Kock early but the 101-run stand between Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma (46) stabilised the chase and got them into a comfort zone. The asking rate never went above 8.5 RPO and that was key.

It kept India on the edge too. The 101-run partnership was followed by a 70-run stand between Markram and Breetzke. And then Breetzke and Brevis put on 92 off 64 balls to put SA in the driver’s seat.

In his short 11-match career, Breetzke has already scored one century and six fifties. The calmness he brings to the middle shows that he is a special player and he was the right guy to shepherd the talented Brevis through the initial stages of his innings.

Brevis can be dangerous but inconsistent and that is what has kept him out of the senior team. But he was sent in early and the responsibility saw him start off in a steady manner before launching into the first of his five sixes.

His 54, his first ODI fifty, was scored at a strike-rate of 158.82 and pushed India into a corner. However, SA wobbled a bit too after they lost Brevis, Breetzke and Marco Jansen in quick succession. De Zorzi’s injury further complicated matters, but ironically a game that saw over 700 runs scored was won with the most sensible of partnerships at the back end. Corbin Bosch and Keshav Maharaj ran hard and smartly to give SA the win.

India didn’t have the best of days in the field, dropping Markram on 53 and compounding matters with several misfields. The dew didn’t make things easy, but these things eventually add up.