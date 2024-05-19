'Kohli showed he is a big player in big matches': Sehwag drops staggering praise, claims ‘when his team loses, he...'

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru silenced their critics in style on Saturday, defeating Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs in their final IPL 2024 league game, which was also a do-or-die clash. The win saw RCB qualify for the playoffs and CSK get eliminated. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot.(AFP)

It has been a sensational season for RCB this year. After a poor start, the franchise staged a shocking comeback and are on a six-match unbeaten streak currently.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read | Virat Kohli fights hard to hold back tears, Anushka Sharma overcome with emotions as RCB defy odds to reach IPL playoffs

The match saw Kohli once again shine with the bat, something which he has done throughout this campaign. The former RCB captain smacked 47 off 29 balls, packed with three fours and four sixes, at a strike rate of 162.07.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, India legend Virender Sehwag labelled Kohli as the match's star performer and also felt his performance was better than Faf du Plessis' knock.

"The start was very important and he gave an amazing start to RCB. Although Faf du Plessis still scored more runs, the momentum Kohli gave, he was the best performer. He got out on 47 and his strike rate was 162.07. He has batted amazingly. Virat Kohli has done what he is known for. Today he has shown that he is a big player in big matches. It was a great pleasure to see Virat Kohli, I was happy to see him scoring runs and win. Many times when his team loses, he performs but his team loses. But today it was excellent, he scored runs, team won and qualified. Today the celebration will be double," he said.

Du Plessis (54) got a half-century for RCB, as they posted 218/5 in 20 overs. They were other crucial contributions too, from Rajat Patidar (41), Cameron Green (38*). Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur also took two wickets for CSK.

Chasing 219, CSK needed to reach atleast 200 to qualify for the playoffs but Yash Dayal's final over heroics saw them post only 191/7 in 20 overs. In the final over, Dayal removed Dhoni in his second ball, after conceding a six in the first delivery. Then the pacer managed to win the battle against Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja in the remaining deliveries.