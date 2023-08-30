'Kohli will be dangerous vs Pakistan. Shaheen, Haris, Naseem will be wary': Kaif's prediction for Asia Cup big event

The last time Virat Kohli was up against Pakistan he played arguably the best T20I innings of all time, taking India to a win from a near-impossible situation in a T20 World Cup group stage match. About 11 months later, will he be able to pull off something similar when India take on Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2023 opener in Kandy on Saturday (September 2)? The formats are different - the Asia Cup will be played in an ODI format, the conditions will be anything but similar but Kohli's class and the opposition bowlers will be the same. India's Virat Kohli watches as he hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne.(AP)

Kohli faced Shaeen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz during his historic unbeaten 82 off 53 balls. He is likely to face the exact same bowling attack in the Asia Cup opener. After last year's Asia Cup and T20 World Cup, Kohli has got a fair idea of what to expect from Pakistan. Shaheen is deadly with the new ball. Naseem has immaculate accuracy. Haris comes in the middle-overs to make life difficult for the batters by extracting steep pace and bounce. Shadab is a genuine wicket-taker in the middle-overs and so is left-arm spinner Nawaz.

Ever since that debacle against Pakistan where Shaeeh Afridi ran through India's top-order in T20 World Cup 2021, Kohli has been in stellar form. In fact, Kohli had scored a half-century even in that match. He has an average of 88 in the last three T20Is between the two sides. He has hit a half-century three times in the last four India-Pakistan encounters. The catch, however, is the fact that all of them were T20Is.

The last time India faced Pakistan in an ODI was way back in 2019 during the ODI World Cup in India. A lot has changed since then but Kohli's ODI supremacy remains. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif said Kohli has got a measure of Pakistan's bowling attack.

"Kohli's performance in Australia at the T20 World Cup, against Pakistan, he played magnificently. And he is a brilliant batsman when it comes to playing against Pakistan. He takes full responsibility and is a chase master. The form that he had in that World Cup was because of his performances in the Asia Cup (2022), starting from that century he hit against Afghanistan. He had a dry run before that, but after his performances in the Asia Cup, he did not stop, he won matches, even the match against Pakistan in Australia.

"Those memories will still linger in the minds of the Pakistani bowlers. They will be wary of Kohli and know what a big wicket he is. They will know that if they get him out, the match becomes a lot easier. But the form he is in, the pressure will always be on the bowlers. And the fact that he has played the Pakistani bowlers in their last match at the T20 World Cup, he will know how every Pakistani bowler bowls, whether it is Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, or Haris Rauf. Kohli will know how to play them, he will know what their strengths and weaknesses are. Virat Kohli will be very dangerous against Pakistan," he said on Star Sports.

'ODI cricket has brought the best out of me': Kohli

Kohli, for his part, is excited to return to his favourite format. “I love playing ODI cricket. I think for me, ODI cricket is probably the one format that tests your game completely. Your technique, composure, patience, playing the situation, and playing differently in different phases of the game. So, I think it tests you as a batsman completely, and I feel the ODI cricket has always brought the best out of me because I like to embrace that challenge and play according to the situation to help my team win. I have always tried to do that, so yeah, as I said, it gives me an opportunity to test myself regularly, all aspects of my batting, and that’s why I really enjoy playing ODI cricket.”

