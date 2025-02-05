Kohli@Kotla – all this is good and not so good about cricket

There are different ways of looking at Virat Kohli’s Delhi stopover. Was it a ‘tick the box’ appearance in response to ‘outside noise’ or a royal visit, the King Emperor meeting his subjects. Or something ordinary – a busy athlete returning to his roots, for the Delhi superstar has taken PR elsewhere, in Mumbai or London. Virat Kohli played for Delhi against Railways in his first Ranji Trophy match in 12 years (PTI)

In the 12 years since he last played for Delhi, Virat conquered the world, pushing mind and body like few others before him. Stats don’t lie: 123 Tests, 24,000 international runs, 80 hundreds are numbers you don’t/can’t argue with.

Delhi deservingly gave its most celebrated cricketer a 21-gun salute. Because of the strong pre-match buzz DDCA opened extra stands for spectators, the broadcaster covered the game live, Delhi police scrambled to put more boots on the ground and cricket officials lined up to present mementoes to the visiting VIP. This was the full package, a superstar lighting up an event with his presence, just like Shah Rukh Khan does.

But looking at the larger picture, Kohli@Kotla represented all that is good and not so good about cricket. First, a look at the good.

Virat made six runs but because of him the normally lifeless domestic cricket came alive, as if given a massive booster shot. 15,000 adoring fans turned up, clogging the morning metro to Daryaganj. Wearing 18 on their backs and clutching mobiles to click their favourite superstar. They sensed this Ranji game was an unmissable ‘I was there’ opportunity to take selfies and flood the social media.

During the royal visit Virat spread sunshine, dismissing the fog and gloom of Delhi’s winter. His every move, every gesture at the nets received carpet coverage. Virat’s descent from international to domestic, even the guest appearance, is a telling statement about Indian cricket. The ‘superstar culture’ of entitlement in a team sport is harmful but it has positives as well. Virat’s 15-ball six runs recharged Ranji and raised the quality of play. With him around, players in both dressing rooms put their best foot forward to impress ‘Virat bhaiya’.

The Railways team, realising the significance of the occasion, came prepared for battle. Consensus in the team meeting was not to obsess with Kohli but be professional and disciplined. However, the key input that worked came from an unexpected source – the team bus driver told Himanshu Sangwan to bowl on the 4th/5th stump line to the King. The sharp observer should switch gears and become a bowling coach!

Superstars playing Ranji creates interest but this is a short-term fix and brings into focus the challenges of domestic red-ball cricket. Fans came to watch Virat but left soon as he got out, confirming that they value the cricketer (in this case Virat) more than cricket. Clearly, their loyalty is to Virat and RCB, not to Ranji or Delhi.

Which raises troubling questions: are we genuine lovers of the game or just emotional bhakts? Also, are top players bigger than the game?

While the ‘superstar culture’ is not a good thing, it can be flipped to benefit domestic cricket. Just imagine the impact if top cricketers played for the state teams, not only for fans but for young players who too are fans and look up to their celebrated seniors. The presence of India players would increase media and sponsor interest and ultimately make red-ball cricket an attractive commercial product.

Recently, after Australia, our superstars were slammed for their ordinary performance and their conduct when on tours overseas. They, in a sense, are on the backfoot, and with BCCI cracking the whip, Rohit/Virat/Rishabh/Rahul /Jadeja returned to Ranji.

Respect for domestic cricket is important, non-negotiable, but fans, followers and the media should shed their attitude of servility towards the cricket heroes. Next time he is around, we should be spared details about Virat posing for photos with teammates, signing the match ball for Sangwan, carrying his own kit bag and ‘consenting’ to play under Ayush Badoni.

These are routine things, done routinely by successful people with grace and dignity and are not favours. Why project normal acts as magnanimous gestures?

Batter Virat is searching for balance and poise. We, his fans and followers, must also be balanced in the way we look at him.