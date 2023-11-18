Kohli's run tally, Rahul connection...: Bizarre 2003 similarities make India favourites in World Cup final vs Australia

The cricketing world is fond of looking for parallels to add a flavour of interest and make the case for their favourite side more striking, especially in big tournaments and more so when they make the final. Fans often indulge themselves in drawing similarities from past events of either greatness, to show that history will repeat itself, or of that of dejection, to make a case for revenge, both creating a sense of deja vu. And strangely, the Indian cricket team, that reached the final of the 2023 World Cup, find themselves entwined in both scenarios as they gear up to take on Australia in the summit clash in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Can Rohit Sharma and Co. lift World Cup title the 2003 Aussie way?

With Australia setting a date with India in the big final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, an uncanny similarity with the 2003 World Cup tournament, pertaining to the two teams, was witnessed. However, there lies a slight twist in the tale which in turn hints at India as the likely favourites for the elusive trophy.

Rohit Sharma's India = Ricky Ponting's Australia

Only two teams in the history of World Cups have managed a winning streak of 10 in a single edition. Australia's 2003 and 2007 squads, both led by the legendary Ponting, were the first sides to have achieved it en route to lifting the trophy in both the years, hence making it 11 in a row for them. The Rohit Sharma-led India have shown dominance of a similar level in the 2023 World Cup, winning 10 matches consecutively, which included an unbeaten run in the league stage followed by a semifinal win against New Zealand. India now stand a win or a title away from matching Australia's 2003 record.

Australia's run similar to India's 2003

Two decades back, the Sourav Ganguly-led Team India had stuttered early on in their campaign. After a win against Netherlands, they lost to the Aussies before scripting an eight-match winning streak to make the final. In 2023, Pat Cummins and his men incurred back-to-back losses at the start of the tournament, losing to India and then to South Africa before winning all their eight remaining matches, including the semifinal against South Africa.

The Rahul connection

Both the Indian teams, of 2003 and 2023, had a make-shift wicketkeeper in Rahul. 20 years back, it was Dravid who had taken up the role and he left many surprised with his glovework while also performing with the bat as he scored 318 runs in 11 games. Incidentally, it has been KL Rahul, the player who hails Dravid as his idol, for India in 2023. With Rishabh Pant out of the action since the start of the calendar year owing to an accident, Rahul took over the role and has been brilliant behind the stumps, especially with the DRS calls. He has also scored 386 runs in 10 matches which includes a ton.

India too looking for a third as well

In 2003, Australia beat India to lift their third World Cup title. They had previously won in 1987 and 1999. They later went on to win in 2007 and 2015 as well. On Sunday, India will be aiming for their third trophy, after wins in 1983 and 2011.

Sachin then, Kohli now

In both the World Cup editions, it was an Indian batter who led the run-scoring chart. In 2003, it was Sachin Tendulkar, who had set the record for the most ever runs in a single edition of the tournament, having smashed 673 runs in 11 games. 20 years hence, it is Kohli who is the highest run-getter in this tournament as he shattered Sachin's long-standing record to amass 711 runs in 10 matches.

