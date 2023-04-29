Kolkata to put trust in 19-year-old star, eye to do double on Titans: KKR's likely XI vs GT in IPL 2023

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 29. KKR got back to winning ways in the last game with a win against RCB in Bangalore after four consecutive defeats in their previous four games. Having lost five and won only three of their eight games so far, KKR are seventh out of ten teams on the points table. (KKR vs GT IPL 2023 Live Score) KKR have depended on their spinners to provide the goods this season(AP)

After the opening game defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS). Kolkata Knight Riders defeated RCB comfortably at the Eden gardens and then won their second match in a row as they beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in a thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the reverse fixture. The batters could not repeat their heroics against SRH as they fell short by 23 runs while chasing a target of 228 in Kolkata. KKR then lost to the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede. KKR then lost to DC by four wickets in Delhi. KKR made it four losses in a row as they lost by 49 runs to CSK as they were unable to chase a mammoth 236 run target. Last time out, KKR got a much-needed win as they beat RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

A blistering 56(29) from Jason Roy and an attacking 48 off 21 from captain Nitish Rana powered KKR to 200/5. Varun Chakaravarthy (3/27) and Suyash Sharma (2/30) then spun a web around the RCB batters as KKR restricted RCB to 179/8 and won by 21 runs.

Jason Roy and N Jagadeesan opened the batting for KKR against RCB and for the first time this season the KKR middle-order did not have to come in early as Roy and Jagadeesan put up 83 runs for the opening partnership. Roy has been a revelation for KKR ever since coming into the side, he has already scored 160 runs in only three games including two half-centuries. Venkatesh Iyer has scored 285 runs so far this season. Rinku Singh and captain Nitish Rana have ably supported him with 251 and 229 runs to their names respectively.

The spinners have been the main wicket-takers this season for KKR. Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma have scalped 28 wickets between them at an economy of 8. Russell has also chipped in with 5 wickets but has leaked a lot of runs. He has so far had an underwhelming season with the bat as well. The seamers have been underwhelming so far this season and have been smacked all over the park. Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur and Kulwant Khejroliya have combined for just 8 wickets so far.

Shardul Thakur was recently replaced in the playing XI by Kulwant Khejroliya and Khejroliya too was replaced in the last game by Vaibhav Arora. It seems like it does not matter which seamer KKR picks in the playing eleven as they all tend to leak runs. David Wiese has been preferred as the fourth overseas option in the last few games and is expected to continue in the line-up.

Impact Player: If KKR bat first Suyash Sharma could be brought on as the Impact player in the second innings. Whereas, Venkatesh Iyer could be brought on as the Impact Player if they field first.

Openers: Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk).

Middle Order: Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer.

All-Rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese.

Bowlers: Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

