Konstas leaves Australia teammate confused after altercation with Bumrah: ‘Not really sure… it’s an interesting one’

Jasprit Bumrah’s heated altercation with Sam Konstas was a major talking point as India, Australia wrapped up Day 1 of the fifth and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 Test match, in Sydney on Friday. The final over of Day 1 saw Usman Khawaja on strike, but the opener made Bumrah wait as he was about to begin his run-up. Bumrah made his displeasure known as he understood Khawaja’s tactics to ensure that it would be the final over of the day. Umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat (C) gestures as he stands between Australia's Sam Konstas (L) and India's captain Jasprit Bumrah (R).(AFP)

Meanwhile, Konstas, who was at the non-striker’s end, joined in, and began to try to rile up Bumrah and catch him off guard. The duo also exchanged words, followed by intervention from the umpires. Then, Bumrah had the last laugh, as he got Khawaja caught out behind. In celebration, Bumrah charged up towards Konstas and stared down at him. Bumrah’s teammates followed it up by mocking Konstas, including Virat Kohli, who ran from the slip cordon to celebrate in front of the 19-year-old.

Australia cricketer on Sam Konstas vs Jasprit Bumrah

Konstas made his debut in the previous Test, getting a half-century. He also found controversy in that match, in a shoulder bump altercation with Kohli. Beau Webster, who made his Australia debut on Friday, expressed confusion with Konstas’ behaviour directed at Bumrah.

“I’m not really sure (what happened), it’s an interesting one,” he said, after the final session.

“(Sam’s) a very confident young man, and that’s what they do these days these youngsters, they get after it. He’s got all the skills and all the talented to back it up, so hopefully has a really good day tomorrow and puts a few runs on the board,” he added.

Speaking about his highly-anticipated face-off with Bumrah on Day 2, Webster said, “Think there’s definitely a method to go about batting on this wicket. But Jasprit is a world-class bowler and there is no doubt he’s going to challenge our whole batting group. He’s phenomenal with his lengths and lines, it is going to be tough on a wicket that will offer a fair bit for him.”

Konstas also received criticism from fans and former players, including former Australian cricketer Tom Moody. During the fourth Test, Konstas had a shoulder bump incident with Kohli, followed by a verbal altercation.