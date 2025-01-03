'Sam Konstas is the biggest teenage prick': Aussie youngster called out by fans for 'boorish arrogance' against Bumrah

Day 1 of the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 Test match was action-packed, and filled with plenty of drama. With under-fire skipper Rohit Sharma rested, the visitors were led by Jasprit Bumrah in this do-or-die affair. With pride at stake, India are trailing 1-2 and risk losing the series. But a win in Sydney will see the series end in a 2-2 draw, and that would be a good end to their campaign in India. Umpire Sharfuddoula Saikat, centre, gestures to India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, as he exchanges words with Australia's Sam Konstas.(AP)

The final over of Day 1 saw Aussie opener Sam Konstas once again play with controversy, as he exchanged words with Jasprit Bumrah in a heated altercation. Usman Khawaja was on strike, and made the Indian pace spearhead wait as he was about to begin his run-up. Khawaja’s tactics to make sure that it would be the final over of the day didn’t receive a good response from Bumrah, who expressed his annoyance. Meanwhile, Konstas, who was at the non-striker’s end, decided to join the moment and began to trigger Bumrah.

The pair exchanged words, and before it could reach another level, the umpires intervened. With Bumrah set to bowl the final delivery of the day, everyone assumed that he was thrown off guard by Konstas. But he silenced Konstas instead, getting Khawaja caught out behind. Then in celebration, Bumrah immediately turned around and charged at Konstas in an euphoric manner, followed by staring down at him. Then even some other players joined Bumrah to celebrate in front of Konstas, who tried to ignore it. Fans also got to see Virat Kohli rush from the slip cordon in celebration and charge up near Konstas.

Reacting to the incident, cricket fans took to X to troll Konstas, with one user labelling it as ‘absolute cinema’. The fan wrote, “Sam Konstas to Bumrah - ‘What happened mate , not getting wickets?' Burmah - Charges upto him and says ' Just wait and watch'. Bumrah gets Usman Khawaja next ball and immediately celebrates in Konstas' face. Absolute Cinema”

Some fans criticised Konstas for his behaviour and had a warning for him. “Konstas may soon become the most disliked player in both dressing rooms if he doesn’t reign himself in very quickly. There’s a fine line between confidence and boorish arrogance,” he wrote.

A fan wrote, “Sam Konstas is the biggest teenage prick cricket has seen in quite a long time.”

Meanwhile, another fan wrote, “KL Rahul once said ‘You go after one of us, all 11 will come right back’ Thats true all 11 went over him after that wicket This Konstas Kid first messed with Kohli, and now he’s going after Bumrah Someone should tell him he’s challenging his owners.”

Konstas made his debut in the fourth Test, and was in dominant form in the first, coming out on top in his battle against Bumrah. He took on the veteran, and clobbered him for 32 runs in two overs, 14 off one and 18 off another. After the match, Bumrah even stated that he could have dismissed Konstas plenty of times. Meanwhile, Konstas also had a shoulder bump incident with Kohli, which was followed by a heated verbal altercation between the pair. During the match, Konstas was also seen mocking Kohli and the Indian fans by imitating the shoulder bump, on the request of Aussie fans.