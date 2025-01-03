Bumrah charges at Sam Konstas after dismissing Usman Khawaja following their heated exchange: 'He learns a tough lesson'

Move over Virat Kohli vs the Australian media. A new rivalry is brewing in the ongoing India vs Australia series: Jasprit Bumrah vs Sam Konstas. Round 1 of the Bumrah vs Konstas battle belonged to the 19-year-old as in the previous Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last week, the Aussie youngster took on the India pacer, demonstrating a ruthless display of batting against the world's best fast bowler. Konstas smashed Bumrah for 32 runs in two overs – 14 off one and 18 off another. Bumrah later said that he 'could have dismissed Konstas 7-8 times in the first two overs', but at that moment, it was evident that India's pace spearhead was rattled. Jasprit Bumrah (R) has the last laugh against Sam Konstas(AFP)

Bumrah made a strong comeback in the second innings, dismissing Konstas cheaply and winning Round 2. However, the third Round, which took place in the closing moments on Day 1 of the 5th Test in Sydney, promises to take the cake hands down. Bumrah and Konstas were involved in a heated exchange in the final over of the day before the India pacer had the last laugh. Usman Khawaja, taking strike, made Bumrah wait just as he was about to start his run-up. The tactics to ensure it was the last over of the day didn't sit too well with Bumrah, and just as he expressed his displeasure, Konstas, at the non-striker end, decided to rile him up.

Bumrah walks away the winner

Words were spoken, and tempers flew. But before it could get out of hand, the umpires intervened. Konstas didn't look too pleased himself. But all that effort from the youngster to again throw Bumrah off guard didn't help as the pacer struck next ball, getting Khawaja out caught behind. To further rub it in, Bumrah, instead of celebrating the wicket, immediately turned around and charged at Konstas to show it off. It didn't help that Konstas had hit Bumrah for a four off the first ball of the innings.

"Bumrah, who turned to Konstas. He [Konstas] learns a tough lesson in his second Test match," said Adam Gilchrist on air.