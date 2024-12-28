Jasprit Bumrah says he could've dismissed Konstas '6-7 times' in first two overs: 'I've played T20s for past 12 years'

Jasprit Bumrah has opened up about his encounter with Australian debutant Sam Konstas on Day 1 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), revealing that the 19-year-old's unorthodox style didn't faze him. Australian batsman Sam Konstas (R) looks at India's Jasprit Bumrah (L) on the first day of the fourth cricket Test match(AFP)

Konstas, who took on Bumrah's pace attack aggressively, struck the Indian pacer for two sixes in the opening hours of the match, despite struggling initially. Bumrah, speaking to the host broadcaster on Day 3, shared his experience facing the debutant, acknowledging that his style was not unfamiliar to him due to his extensive T20 career.

"I have experienced heaps of it. I have played T20s for the last 12 years of my life. Interesting batsman," Bumrah said, reflecting on his encounters with aggressive hitters in the shortest format.

"I always felt that I was in the game, I never felt that I was far away from taking his wicket, maybe even 6-7 times in the first two overs. But you know, that's how cricket goes. Some days it pays off, it looks good, and some days it does not. I love different challenges and I am always looking forward to it," he added.

Konstas' audacious stroke-playing

Konstas, after being beaten repeatedly by Bumrah's precision in the first couple of overs, shifted gears and adopted a more unorthodox approach. The Australian debutant ramped Bumrah for two massive sixes, sending a clear signal of intent.

The audacious shot-making didn’t stop there as Konstas continued to dominate, amassing a quickfire 60 runs off 65 balls. His fiery knock set the tone for Australia’s strong first innings, and the Indian bowlers struggled to rein in the onslaught.

Konstas' blistering start allowed the likes of Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith to capitalize, with all three batters contributing solid knocks. Australia ended the innings with a massive total of 474, while India was left reeling at 164/5, with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring for India with a gritty 82.

On Day 3, however, Nitish Kumar Reddy steered India's fighback in the Test, helping the side avoid the follow-on.