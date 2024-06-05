 Kris Srikkanth opens up on Virat Kohli's last dance at T20 World Cup, wants Rohit Sharma to emulate MS Dhoni | Crickit
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Kris Srikkanth opens up on Virat Kohli's last dance at T20 World Cup, wants Rohit Sharma to emulate MS Dhoni

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Jun 05, 2024 07:29 PM IST

Kris Srikkanth shared his honest views on Virat Kohli's last dance at the World Cup. He also wants Rohit to equal Dhoni's World Cup feat.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli linked up with Rohit Sharma and Co. for the T20 World on the eve of the practice game between India and Bangladesh. Kohli was rested for the warm-up game against Bangladesh as India promoted Rishabh Pant to the No.3 position. Two of the most experienced campaigners in the Indian T20I setup, Kohli and Rohit will aim to end India's trophyless run in ICC events. Will the T20 World Cup 2024 be the last dance for Kohli and Rohit?

The 2024 T20 World Cup can be the final chance for Kohli and Rohit to give India a world title after 13 years(AFP)

While run-machine Kohli made his India debut at Dambulla in 2008, skipper Rohit played his first international game a year before his predecessor. With the next T20 World Cup set to take place in 2026, the ongoing event might be the last chance for Kohli and Rohit to win an ICC trophy together in the shortest format. Sharing his views about Kohli's longevity, former Indian batter Srikkanth opined that Kohli can also headline the 2026 edition of the World Cup.

"Is this a last chance for them to win together as a team (with Rohit and Kohli), probably yes. Keep in mind, the 2026 T20 World Cup is in India. So everybody would like to play in India. As far as I am concerned, the kind of fitness Virat Kohli has, he can easily play until 2026. So 2026 could be Virat's last. For Virat Kohli, this is not the last chance. But he will be very keen because he has not won a T20 World Cup yet," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

Talking about ex-skipper Kohli's successor, the former India opener wants Rohit to emulate MS Dhoni at the T20 World Cup. Only Dhoni has won a T20 title as captain for India. The former India skipper is also the only captain to win three major ICC trophies in limited-overs format. "Whereas Rohit Sharma has won it in 2007. He wanted the ODI World Cup very badly, but he missed it. He will now be looking at the T20 World Cup, thinking he should win it for India as a captain. As a captain, winning the World Cup is a big thing. That's why MS Dhoni is being spoken about so much. He has won all the major trophies. Rohit Sharma will be keen on winning for the team and for the country more than himself, that's what I am trying to say," Srikkanth added.

News / Cricket News / Kris Srikkanth opens up on Virat Kohli's last dance at T20 World Cup, wants Rohit Sharma to emulate MS Dhoni

