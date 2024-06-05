HT Poll result: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to forge India's destructive opening pairing for T20 World Cup?

Even though Virat Kohli missed the solitary warm-up game against Bangladesh, the former India skipper is an automatic starter in the T20 World Cup 2024 opener for the Men In Blue. Champions in the 2007 edition of the T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma's Team India will meet Ireland in their tournament opener at New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Should Virat Kohli open with Rohit Sharma in India's T20 World Cup opener against Ireland? Here's what fans think (ANI-PTI)

Young opener Jaiswal warmed the bench in the one-off practice game between India and Bangladesh. Jaiswal's Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammate and franchise skipper, Sanju Samson, opened the innings with skipper Rohit. While captain Rohit smashed 23 off 19 balls, Samson perished for 1 off 6 balls against Bangladesh. Rahul Dravid-coached Indian side also promoted Rishabh Pant as the No.3 batter in the absence of Kohli. Pant fired India to 182-5 with his impressive 53-run knock off 32 balls.

Kohli, who doesn't need much match practice, enjoyed three quality net sessions in the build-up to India's match against Ireland. Kohli has arrived in New York after a record-breaking season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Should the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener team up with Rohit at the top? Here's how fans reacted to HT's recent poll about Kohli opening the innings for Team India.

Should Kohli open with Rohit for Team India at T20 World Cup?

Jaiswal or Kohli, who should open with Rohit for India at World Cup?(PTI-HT)

Kohli smashed 741 runs in 15 games of the IPL 2024. The former RCB skipper also claimed the Orange Cap for dominating the batting charts in the cash-rich league. Earlier, Kohli was backed by former India skipper Sourav Ganguly to open for the Men In Blue at the T20 World Cup.

“Virat is playing exceptionally well. The way Kohli batted last night – 90 in quick time, you need to use him as opener in T20 World Cup. He should open, evidenced by his last few IPL innings which have been outstanding,” Ganguly told PTI. The 35-year-old also received the backing of legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar to return as an opener in the T20 World Cup. "Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to open the batting along with Yashasvi Jaiswal at three," Gavaskar told Star Sports while sharing his India XI for the Ireland clash.