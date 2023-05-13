Krishnappa Gowtham replaces Deepak Hooda, Yash Thakur in for Mohsin Khan: LSG’s predicted XI vs SRH in IPL 2023

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be in action against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 13. LSG will be looking to get back to winning ways after a convincing loss at the hands of the defending champions GT in their last game. The now Krunal Pandya-led team have won five and lost five of their eleven games so far with eleven points to their name. IPL 2023: Krishnappa Gowtham in action for LSG.(AP)

LSG beat DC comfortably in their opening game of the season, but lost to CSK in a close encounter in the reverse fixture. LSG then picked up two consecutive wins against SRH and RCB in Bangalore. LSG lost a close encounter to PBKS by 2 wickets in a final-over finish in Lucknow.

LSG bounced back to beat RR in Jaipur. But lost to GT in Lucknow as they could not chase down a low score in the reverse fixture at home. LSG then beat PBKS in Mohali as they scored the second highest IPL score ever. LSG lost to RCB by 18 runs as the batters failed to chase down the low target on a difficult pitch in an ill-tempered game as players clashed during and after the match. Their game against CSK was abandoned due to rain. Last time out, they lost to GT by 56 runs as they could not chase the mammoth 227-run target set by GT batters.

Kyle Mayers has scored 359 runs this season with four half-centuries. Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis have scored 248 and 239 runs respectively. Quinton de Kock played his first game of the season against GT replacing the injured KL Rahul as LSG played an all-Indian bowling line-up to accommodate four overseas batters. He instantly showed his quality with a blistering 70-run inning. Deepak Hooda returned to the side but was poor again and has only scored 64 runs in ten innings so far this season. K Gowtham could replace him in the side for the upcoming game.

Left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan made his return to the team recently but has been expensive in the two games he has played. The 24-year-old finished the 2022 season with 14 wickets from just nine matches and could play an important role for the team in the remaining games of the season once he gets his rhythm back. Alongside Mohsin, LSG have a number of promising young domestic seam bowlers in their squad with Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur and Yudhvir Singh all impressing this season. This enabled LSG to reinforce their batting with four overseas batters and they are expected to continue with the same combination even though the bowlers conceded a lot of runs against GT.

Ravi Bishnoi has picked 12 wickets so far. Avesh Khan and Krunal Pandya have picked up thirteen wickets between them. Amit Mishra and Marcus Stoinis have chipped in with eleven wickets between them as well. Even though Mark Wood and Naveen-ul-Haq have picked up 18 wickets between them in 9 games they are expected to miss out from the playing eleven because of four overseas batters in the team.

KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat have both been ruled out for the rest of the season with injuries. Yash Thakur could replace Mohsin in the playing eleven for the next game. Yudhvir Singh, Avesh Khan, Prerak Mankad and Deepak Hooda, Yash Thakur could be Impact player options for LSG.

LSG’s predicted XI vs SRH:

Openers: Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers.

Middle order: Nicholas Pooran (wk), K Gowtham, Ayush Badoni.

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis.

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi.

Impact Player: LSG have Yudhvir Singh, Avesh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Yash Thakur as their Impact Player options.

