Krunal Pandya to play for County side Warwickshire in Royal London Cup One Day tournament

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya has been signed by Warwickshire County Cricket Club and will play in the 2022 Royal London Cup, England's domestic one-day tournament. Krunal, who is the older brother of Hardik Pandya who recently captained India in their two-match T20I series against Ireland, was termed as "an incredible signing for the club" by Warwickshire's Director of Cricket, Paul Farbrace.

"I'm extremely excited to get the opportunity to play county cricket and to join such a history Club as Warwickshire. Edgbaston is a special place to play cricket and I can’t wait to call it my home," Pandya said.

"I hope I can play my part in a success 50-over campaign with the Club and I am looking forward to meeting my team mates. I would like to extend my gratitude to both Warwickshire County Cricket Club and BCCI for this opportunity."

Warwickshire will play eight group-stages matches, with four at home at Edgbaston, in this summer’s Royal London Cup competition, taking place from August 2 to 23. “Krunal is an incredible signing for the Club, and I’m delighted to welcome him to Edgbaston," said Farbrace.

“Krunal will bring a wealth of international experience to a team that will be desperate to do well. Due to our impressive T20 performances, we will lose players to The Hundred, but that’s always going to happen to successful teams. The opportunity to add a world-renowned all-rounder to an exciting group is fantastic.”

Pandya has played in 19 T20Is and five ODIs and in total has featured in 76 List A matches scoring 2,231 runs and taken 89 wickets. He has won the Indian Premier League (IPL) on multiple occassions with the Mumbai Indians and played for the Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 season.

