Kuldeep Yadav over Ravichandran Ashwin? Harbhajan Singh has his say

For a long time, Ravichandran Ashwin remained India’s premier spinner in Test cricket. However, Kudeep Yadav’s performances have overshadowed the 32-year-old and the youngster has earned India coach Ravi Shahstri’s approval as the lead spinner in overseas Tests.

“There is a time for everyone. But now Kuldeep is our frontline number one overseas spinner. I was very impressed with the way Kuldeep bowled in Sydney. Even in Test cricket, it is going to be the age of wrist spin, especially in overseas Test cricket,” Shastri was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz in a recent interview.

Now Harbhajan Singh, one-time India’s off-spin ace who went on to scalp 417 wickets in 102 Tests, has backed Shahstri’s contention. The 38-year-old feels that Yadav’s elevation is due to an increased emphasis on wicket-taking bowlers.

“With what Ravi bhai has said about Kuldeep being your no.1 spinner in overseas conditions, I think the team is now going to that zone where they are looking for wicket-taking options. Look, Ashwin started off so well in England and was a joy to watch in the first Test but he lost his way as the series progressed and Moeen Ali overshadowed him. It’s a tough call but I am sure it’s in the best interest of the team,” Singh was quoted as saying by India Today.

The 38-year-old further added that Yadav’s overseas record trumps that of Ashwin and the former could work well in tandem with Ravindra Jadeja on away tours.

“Ashwin’s home record is impressive but his overseas record is not the same. That’s why the team management thinks Kuldeep should be preferred over Ashwin. He made most of the opportunity he got. To get five wickets away like he did at Sydney is no mean task. I think Jadeja did well too by performing at Melbourne, Sydney and at the Oval in England. So I think this spin duo could take things forward from here”, Singh concluded.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 17:13 IST