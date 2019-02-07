India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

A strong comeback will be expected from India after the hammering from New Zealand in the series-opener when the two teams square-up in the second T20 International at Eden Park here on Friday. It was the kind of day when nothing went right for India who let New Zealand amass 219 before surrendering meekly in the steep chase.

Also Read: India’s predicted XI for 2nd T20 – Shubman Gill could make T20I debut

The team could replace Ahmed with either Siddharth Kaul or Mohammad Siraj, who warmed the bench on Wednesday. The spinners, Krunal Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal, did alright but the team management will also consider including chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.

Where is the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand being played?

The 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand match will be played in Auckland.

What time does the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand begin?

The 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand will begin at 12:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20I series?

The India-New Zealand ODI series will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-New Zealand T20I series?

The India-New Zealand T20I series live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 16:12 IST