'Always tough to choose between Ravindra Jadeja and us': Kuldeep Yadav on why 'Kul-Cha' don't play together much

Agreeing with spin-bowling partner Yuzvendra Chahal, India left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav said, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s three-dimensional abilities makes it difficult for the India team management to choose between him and the two wrist spinners in the playing XI.

Despite emerging as a lethal combination in limited-overs cricket, Chahal and Kuldeep have not played together much in the last couple of years. After leg-spinner Chahal attributed that largely due to Ravindra Jadeja’s strong comeback in the shorter formats, Kuldeep too shared similar views on it.

“Yes, it depends on what the team wants. Team combination matters a lot and I personally feel Jadeja brings a lot of depth in the batting. He scores both with bat and ball. So, it is always tough to choose between him and us,” Kuldeep told Crictracker.

While Chahal continues to be India’s lead spinner in white-ball cricket, Kuldeep has slipped down the pecking order with limited opportunities hampering his chances.

Also Read | Jaffer tweets hilarious meme tagging Ashwin after ICC announces WTC final rules

In between the last and this year’s IPL, Kuldeep played only three matches – a Test, ODI and T20I each in the home series against England – despite being a regular in the squad in all three formats.

“I just think I should be playing more games because when you don’t do that, you tend to lack both rhythm and confidence. While being in regular touch, you are always high. Yes, the last two years were difficult and very different for me. I didn’t get a chance due to the team combination and sometimes you need to sacrifice your spot as well. However, some games didn’t go in my favour but you always need to work hard and keep the momentum going, your time will probably come,” Kuldeep said.

Also Read | 'I feel India is more of Ravi Shastri's team than Virat Kohli's'

The left-arm wrist-spinner who is the only Indian to pick more than one hat-trick in international cricket, however, added that the team management has always backed him.

“Team management has been very supportive in these times. The best thing is that they always tell me about things happening in the team or what they want right now. Virat and Ravi Bhai also keep talking to me regularly and tell me the things needed in the match. Bharat Arun has also been supportive alongside management.

“I feel everyone is good when they are in form so there is no particular batter. Any batter can be dangerous when he is in good form. David Warner’s wicket remains my most memorable one, my first Test wicket,” he said.

Kuldeep, who did not find a place in the Indian side for the World Test Championship final followed by the five-match Test series against England, is gearing for the limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka in July this year.