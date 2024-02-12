Watch: Kulwant Khejroliya makes stumps fly, picks 4 wickets in 4 balls to unleash bowling terror at the Ranji Trophy

Left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya produced a once-in-lifetime achievement of picking up 4 wickets in 4 balls as Madhya Pradesh routed Baroda by an innings and 52 runs in a Ranji Trophy match on Monday. Khejroliya, a former Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler, became only the third bowler in the history of India's First-Class cricket to do so joining Shankar Saini and Mohammed Mudhasir in this rarest of the rare list. Khejroliya then capped off his sensational show by adding one more wicket to his tally to finish with a five-wicket-haul. Kulwant Khejroliya was a former player with Kolkata Knight Riders. (Kulwant Khejroliya - Instagram)

Khejroliya's figures of 5/34 included a hat-trick as bowling the 95th over of Baroda's second innings, he dismissed Shashwat Rawat, Mahesh Pithiya, Bhargav Bhatt and Akash Singh off consecutive deliveries. Khejroliya began the assault by first cleaning up centurion Rawat for 105, sending his off-stump cartwheeling before getting Pithiya out caught in the slips next ball. Left-handed Bhatt was trapped stone dead in front of the stumps by a fuller delivery from Khejroliya, while Akash, like Rawat, had his off-stump pegged back.

With Baroda nine down for 255, Khejroliya applied the icing on the cake when he clean-bowled last-man Atit Seth to help zoom his team to victory. The win now puts MP on top of Group D with 26 points from 6 matches. Baroda trail them by three points.

Khejroliya also became the third bowler from MP to claim a Ranji Trophy hat-trick. Hiralal Gaekwad was the first to grab three in three, way back in the 1962/63 season against Rajasthan. MP would have to wait for over 50 years for it to happen the second time, when in 2019/20, Ravi Yadav broke the deadlock against Uttar Pradesh, only to be joined by Khejroliya today.

The result of the match was pretty much a foregone conclusion the moment MP picked up a first-innings lead of 332. Himanshu Mantri's century and fifties from captain Shubham Sharma and Saransh Jain propelled MP to 454 in their first innings, but Saransh and Anubhav Agarwal's three-wicket bursts floored Baroda for 132, Mitesh Patel's 80 being the lone contribution of significance. Forced to follow on, Baroda put up a brave fight with Jyotsnil Singh supporting Rawat with a solid 83, and looked like making a match of it when they looked comfortable at 255/5, but their fortunes changed for the worse in 4 balls as Khejroliya ran riot with an over of utter destruction.