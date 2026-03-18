Kumble backs Sanju Samson for CSK vice-captaincy, calls him 'in similar mould to MS Dhoni': 'Kerala-born, speaks Tamil'

After playing a key part in India’s T20 World Cup-winning campaign, Sanju Samson is ready to begin a fresh chapter in the Indian Premier League with Chennai Super Kings. Having led Rajasthan Royals over the past few seasons, Samson now steps into a different setup, with Ruturaj Gaikwad set to captain the side. His exact role remains a talking point, especially with MS Dhoni still around, which could impact his chances of keeping wickets. Anil Kumble hails Sanju Samson’s fit for CSK. (AP and CSK)

The move marks a significant shift in Samson’s career. Joining one of the most decorated franchises in IPL history brings both opportunity and pressure in equal measure. A new environment at Chepauk will test his adaptability, but it also offers a bigger stage to showcase his talent. With a strong fan base already behind him, a stint with CSK could see his popularity grow even further in the coming season.

Weighing in on CSK’ decision to rope in Samson, Anil Kumble highlighted the generational shift in Indian cricket leadership, linking it to the franchise’s move. He believes Samson’s recent form and confidence make him a valuable addition to the CSK setup.

“Icons from one generation to another, the baton has passed on in Indian cricket, from Sunil Gavaskar to Sachin, then to Virat, with MS Dhoni also part of that era. You had the likes of Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly before the shift to MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, who still carry that aura and continue to perform. In that sense, Sanju coming in is a great move for CSK. The icing on the cake is his fantastic form leading into the IPL and winning the World Cup for India with three back-to-back knocks,” Kumble said on CSK’s decision to bring in Samson.

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Kumble added that Samson’s inclusion goes beyond skills, noting the local connection and cultural fit. Being Kerala-born, Tamil-speaking, and a wicketkeeper-batter in the mould of MS Dhoni, Samson’s experience and background are expected to strengthen CSK both on the field and with their fan base.

“I’m sure that will certainly contribute to the franchise’s fan following. From a Chennai perspective, he fits their need, being Kerala-born, speaks Tamil, so there’s a connect, a wicketkeeper-batter, so in a similar mould to MS, and his experience will be valuable for CSK,” he said.

‘If Ruturaj is unavailable, Sanju would probably take over rather than MSD’ In recent seasons, CSK has faced uncertainty over captaincy, with MS Dhoni stepping in multiple times due to injuries or transitions, creating a recurring challenge in establishing a clear leadership structure.

Kumble said Samson is ideally suited for a vice-captain–style role at CSK. With extensive captaincy experience at Rajasthan Royals, he can support the leadership group, step in if Ruturaj is unavailable, and provide stability.

"I think that’s the perfect role for Sanju, handling those responsibilities almost like a vice-captain. He has captained Rajasthan for a long period of time, so that leadership role comes naturally to him, and that’s something CSK will be looking for. Last year, when Ruturaj was injured, MS had to take over, and previously, when Ravindra Jadeja was also captain, MS Dhoni came back in as captain midway through the season. So there have been some challenges in identifying who the next captain would be for MS. Ruturaj was identified, and it is good that he continues as captain despite Sanju coming into the scheme of things. I wouldn’t be surprised if MS Dhoni gives Sanju the keeping role at some point during the season. He will be part of the leadership group, and in case if Ruturaj is unavailable due to injury or otherwise, Sanju would probably take over rather than MS,” Kumble said.