KXIP vs RCB: Fan invades pitch in Mohali to hug Virat Kohli during IPL 2019 encounter

The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab on Saturday witnessed the latest case of pitch invasion as a fan rushed inside the ground to hug Virat Kohli.

The fan rushed inside the ground and tried to hug Kohli who was in the middle of a great innings while chasing a competitive total of 173/4 posted by KXIP. The fan was later detained by the ground authorities.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab to register their maiden win in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Chasing a total of 174, Kohli welcomed his 37-ball fifty but soon after, Mohammed Shami trapped him on a short ball as Kohli pulled straight to M Ashwin for 67.

Marcus Stoinis and De Villiers in the middle inched closer to the victory as Bangalore needed 20 runs from 12 balls.

In the penultimate over Shami conceded 14 runs, including a crucial six from De Villiers, which lead to six runs required from as many balls. R Ashwin handed the last over duties to Sarfaraz Khan but a determined Stoinis took Bangalore over the line and sealed the first victory for his side from seven games in the league.

A fan of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketer Virat Kohli (R) hugs him as he runs on the pitch. ( AFP )

Earlier, Chris Gayle’s 64-ball 99 not out powered Punjab to post 173 for the loss of four after sent in to bat. The Universe Boss would have returned for a golden duck off Umesh Yadav in the first over had Bangalore reviewed lbw. Despite getting a lifeline, Gayle ran out of overs otherwise would have scored his seventh IPL century.

Gayle used different gears for different stages. Punjab had a decent start but Gayle stole 24 runs from Mohammed Siraj to place the host at 60 for the opening wicket.

Bangalore bounced back in the game, for a while, as Yuzvendra Chahal got KL Rahul (18) stumped and later cleaned up Mayank Agarwal (15). Punjab at 122/4 lost the plot, adding only 32 and saw the departure of Sarfaraz Khan (15) and Sam Curran (1).

Gayle towards the end got another opportunity as Kohli dropped a sitter at long-on. Siraj leaked 11 runs in the last over and Gayle lifted Punjab to a challenging total.

