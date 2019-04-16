KXIP vs RR: Moises Henriques suffers ankle injury just before IPL 2019 game

Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques’ debut for Kings XI Punjab was delayed after a last-minute ankle injury ruled him out of the IPL game against Rajasthan Royals in Mohali on Tuesday.

Henriques, who has played for five of the eight IPL teams, was handed the cap but he rolled his ankle during while warming up.

He was seen lying on the boundary and looked in serious pain. He later limped out of the field, helped by fellow KXIP teammates.

The 32-year-old, who has played for Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past, was replaced by South Africa’s David Miller in the playing XI.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to field against Kings XI Punjab.

The hosts made one change in the team with David Miller replacing Sam Curran. On the other hand, Rajasthan made three changes. Ashton Turner, making his IPL debut, replaced Liam Livingstone, and Stuart Binny and Ish Sodhi coming in for Steven Smith and Krishnappa Gowtham.

While Punjab are placed at the fifth place in the league points-table, Rajasthan are at the seventh.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Rahul Tripathi, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni and Ish Sodhi.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Murugan Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 21:24 IST