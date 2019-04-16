IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RR, LIVE Cricket Score Updates: Ashwin’s all-round show leads KXIP to 12-run win

Live Updates: An all-round show from R Ashwin took Kings XI Punjab to a 12-run win over Rajasthan Royals at Mohali. Ashwin(2/24) led from the front, picking up two crucial wickets of Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi to derail the Royals’ chase. Tripathi hit a fine fifty but he failed to accelerate when it was needed the most. In the end, they could only manage 170 for 7. Earlier, KL Rahul started off slowly but it was innings that held the KXIP together. Rahul(52) was well-supported by David Miller(40) but it was a cameo from captain R Ashwin(17 off 4 balls) that helped KXIP post 182 for 6 after being sent in to bat. RR had their moments but they just let it slip in towards the end. Jofra Archer was the star of for Royals. He returned with impeccable figures of 3 for 15 in his four overs. Jaydev Unadkat once again leaked plenty of runs, so did their overseas leggie Ish Sodhi.

22:46 hrs IST M Ashwin credits R Ashwin “Really happy. We wanted to bowl well in tandem - the spinners. We wanted to use the longer boundaries and we wanted them to hit there, so that was our plan. It was coming onto the bat well, there wasn’t much dew. I have played a lot of cricket with him (Ravichandran Ashwin) and he has been helping me a lot,” says KXIP spinner Murugan Ashwin.





23:42 hrs IST Ajinkya Rahane reflects on the loss “182 on that wicket was quite chaseable. We started well. Just a matter of two sixes. A game like this, you can’t criticise too much. Our bowlers bowled well. In a chase like this, you can’t lose too many wickets in a bunch,” says Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane.





11:35 hrs IST KXIP beat RR by 12 runs Brilliant last over from Mohammed Shami, only 9 runs coming from it and Kings XI Punjab keep their stunning record at Mohali going, they beat Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs to move up in the points table with five wins. It was gallant effort from Stuart Binny towards the end but it wasn’t enough.





22:27 hrs IST Stuart Binny where were you? It’s not over, certainly not until Stuart Binny is there. What clean striking from him. He hits two sixes off young Arshdeep to take the match to last over. Binny is unbeaten on 23 off 6 but Royals need another 23 in the last over with Binny away from strike.





23: 22 hrs IST Binny keeps hopes alive for Royals A boundary and six from Stuart Binny. Shami has been really off-colour tonight but trying telling that to Binny. He would like to believe that it was his skills and perhaps he is right. Brilliant use of the crease. He has Royals some hope, they need 37 from 12.





23:18 hrs IST Shami gets Archer OUT! Brilliant catch from KL Rahul at long on, boy does he make it look it easy. That was hit hard by Archer but Rahul dives forward and holds on to catch without breaking a sweat. Shami is delighted and one would have to say that the Royals are staring down the barrel now.





23:14 hrs IST Turner goes for a duck M Ashwin tosses it up, slower through the air and Ashton Turner completely miscues his big hit. He ends up providing a simple catch to long off. Not the ideal debut for Turner. The match slowly slipping away from Royals.





22: 08 hrs IST Tripathi falls immediately after fifty The carrom ball does the trick for Ashwin again. Rahul Tripathi knew he had to go but Ashwin is too smart, he drops it short and Tripathi does not get the power. He gets out immediately after reaching his 4th IPL fifty.





23: 4 hrs IST Asking rate climbs Murugan Ashwin has been brilliant tonight. Just 5 runs from the 15th over, pushing the required over 12. Tripathi and Rahane now really have shift gears here.





22:58 hrs IST Useful over from Mandeep Singh Rajasthan would hope this over doesn’t cost them in the end. They had the ideal opportunity to go after the part-timer Mandeep Singh and take some valuable runs but the Punjab right-hander gets away with only 8 runs from it. That means, KXIP won’t feel the pinch of Mujeeb’s absence in the field. His 1 over has been made up quite well by Mandeep.





22:53 hrs IST Shami proving to be expensive Poor bowling from Mohammed Shami, he strays down the leg-side twice and gets hit for two fours, first by Rahane and then by Tripathi. 11 runs coming from Shami’s second over. He has already given away 23 runs from his 2 overs.





22:49 hrs IST Ashwin’s carrom ball deceives Samson There you go, something’s had to happen and it has happened but not the result Royals were hoping. Sanju Samson has lost his off stump to R Ashwin. A well-disguised carrom ball from the KXIP captain gives the crucial breakthrough. RR 97/2





22:43 hrs IST Ashwin duo bowl tight overs Back to back good overs from the Ashwins. The first one came from captain R Ashwin, where he have away only 4 runs and his over has been backed up Murugan Ashwin. Only 8 runs in the last 2 overs. Gotta feeling something’s gonna happen in the next over. The required rate creeping towards 11 an over.





22:25 hrs IST Shami leaks 12 runs from his 1st over Mohammed Shami has been introduced into the attack in the 9th over of the innings. Clearly, Ashwin did not want Buttler to get stuck into him. But guess what? Samson is no less, he quietly gets two boundaries off the Indian seamer. 12 runs from the over. RR 85/1 after 9.





22:29 hrs IST Mujeeb hurts his shoulder A short delivery from Ashwin, Tripathi rocks onto the backfoot and cuts it fine. Mujeeb at deep point dives to save the ball from rolling over the boundary but he has hurt himself in the process. Tripathi and Samson comeback for 3 but Mujeeb is clutching on to shoulder, not good news for Kings XI. He appears to be in a lot of pain. Lets hope it’s nothing serious.





22:25 hrs IST Mujeeb ends powerplay on a good note A very good over from the young Afghanistan offie, only 3 from it. Royals end powerplay at 55 for 1. The match is well-poised as of now. The wicket of Rahul Tripathi will be crucial as he has been the aggressor in his partnership with Samson.





22:20 hrs IST Boundaries after wicket Arshdeep Singh’s dream over, which started off the wicket of Jos Buttler ends with two boundaries. The last one was because of the mistake of Mohammed Shami though, he let it slip through.





22:17 hrs IST Arshdeep strikes What a moment for the young bowler! A short delivery from him and Jos Buttler was unable to time the shot properly. The ball shot into the sky and Nicholas Pooran made no mistake as the West Indies international completed a brilliant catch. RR 38/1





22:08 hrs IST Raining sixes The first over was slow but Jos Buttler and Rahul Tripathi are not looking to play the cautious game anymore. Buttler went after Mujeeb in the second over as he slammed the ball for six over long-on and Tripathi followed suit in the next over as he got a maximum off Arshdeep through the mid-wicket region. RR 27/0





22:00 hrs IST Change at the top Rahul Tripathi opened the innings along with Jos Buttler for Rajasthan Royals instead of skipper Ajinkya Rahane. On the other side, young bowler Arshdeep Singh was handed the ball for the first over. It was a decent show from the youngster as he did not allow the batsman to play their shots and he conceded just four runs. RR 4/0





21:39 hrs IST Ashwin provides finishing touches AMAZING! Simply staggering stuff from R Ashwin. 4, 1, 6, 6: 17 runs from only 4 balls. 18 runs from the last over of Dhawal Kulkarni. What difference this cameo of Ashwin is going to make? Only time will tell. KXIP have finished with 182 for 6 on board - this is the highest total at Mohali of this season.





21:32 hrs IST Miller departs Wickets falling like nine pins for KXIP now. 3 wickets now in a space of 7 balls. It’s David Miller this time. He tries to go for the big one but does not make good enough contact. But a good innings from someone who was not even supposed to play this match. Miller goes for 40 off 27.





21:29 hrs IST 3 runs and 2 wickets in the 19th over Jasprit Bumrah is not the only one to turn things around in the 19th over. Jofra Archer puts his hand up. What a ripper from the youngster. Impeccable yorker to uproot the leg stump of Mandeep Singh. He finishes with staggering figures of 3 for 15 with 14 dot balls.





21:26 hrs IST Archer gets his 2nd Jofra Archer is a superstar. What a night he is having, first removed Gayle, then took two catches and now gets the wicket of Pooran when was looking to hit him over long-off. Pooran departs for 5.





21:23 hrs IST Miller ruins Unadkat’s over Cracker of a shot from David Miller. Unadkat bowls it full and wide, Miller plants his front and drills through the covers, no chance for the deep fielders. If it wasn’t for that boundary, Unadkat would’ve conceded only 5 runs from his last. He ends with expensive figures of 4 over 48 for 1.





21:19 hrs IST Unadkat gets Rahul Jaydev Unadkat has the last laugh, gets the wicket of Rahul. He wanted to find the third man boundary by opening the face of his bat but he only manages to chip it straight to Archer. Rahul departs for 52. Nicholas Pooran comes into the middle.





21:15 hrs IST FIFTY for Rahul 14th IPL fifty for Rahul, he gets there off 46 balls and with a boundary. It hasn’t been one of his classier knocks but he has managed to hold one end up. It’s all about a flying finish now.





21:12 hrs IST BOWLED! Wait, it’s a No-ball What a tragedy that was. Jofra Archer cleans up David Miller’s off stump but the umpire had his hand up. What’s worse, they have run 3. So what should’ve been a wicket, in the end turns out to be three runs. Great match-awareness from Rahul, he was the one who spotted the no-ball early and forced Miller to run three.





21:10 hrs IST A tight over from Gopal Superb from Gopal, only 3 runs from the 16th over. He finishes his quota with 4 overs for 31 runs. 4 overs to go, KXIP now at 141/2.





21:05 hrs IST Welcome to the Rahul-Miller show! It was mistake to give Unadkat this over, it sure was cause Rahul and Miller have smashed him to all parts of the ground, taking 20 runs. 19 from the 14th and now 20 from the 15th. Kings XI suddenly are looking at a target well beyond 180.





21:00 hrs IST 19 off Ish Sodhi’s last over The most expensive over of the innings - 19 from it. Ish Sodhi misses his lengths twice in this over and both Rahul and Miller take full advantage of it. Will this over bring the change in KXIP’s approach?





20:55 hrs IST 100 up for KXIP David Miller comes down the track to take single which brings up the 100 for Kings XI. It hasn’t been smooth sailing for KXIP.





20:50 hrs IST Gopal keeps it quiet Nice and steady from Shreyas Gopal. He has comeback well after conceding 13 in his first over. He along with Sodhi have not allowed Miller and Rahul to get away. And on that note, the umpire signals for a strategic timeout. KXIP 97/2 after 13





20:45 hrs IST Finally, a boundary from Rahul’s bat He hasn’t been reading our commentary has he? Just when we talked about Rahul’s struggles in the middle, he makes room for himself and hits Unadkat over the mid-off fielder for a four. That was his first boundary of the this match, it took him 29 balls.





20:40 hrs IST Struggling Rahul KL Rahul has reached a point of no return. At 16 off 26 balls, he just cannot afford to get out now. He has to bat through the innings and accelerate towards the end for sure. Sodhi, meanwhile, slips in another tight over. Pressure building on KXIP.





20: 35 hrs IST One shot too many for Agarwal This was on the cards! The way Mayank Agarwal was going, he always had the risk of getting out. Ish Sodhi tosses one up, Agarwal tries to hoick it over long-on for another six but miscues it. Archer makes no mistake at the long-on boundary.





20:30 hrs IST Agarwal races to 23 off 9 FOUR! SIX! Mayank Agarwal has taken it upon himself to push the KXIP runrate. He first uses the depth of his crease to pull Shreyas Gopal for boundary past mid-wicket and then uses his reach to hit Gopal for a straight six over long-off, delightful stuff from the Karnataka batsman.





20:26 hrs IST Agarwal gets going straightaway Mayank Agarwal comes to the rescue of his struggling mate KL Rahul and hits Ish Sodhi straight over his head for a SIX! What a lovely extension of the arms from the talented right-hander. FIFTY up for Kings XI in the 7th over.





20:23 hrs IST Archer removes Gayle Edged and gone! Archer rolls his fingers over the ball and it finds the outside edge off Gayle’s bat, Samson makes no mistake. Look at Archer go, he knows the importance of that wicket and that roar his perhaps to suggest that he has made up for his earlier lapse in the field. KXIP 39/1 at the end of the powerplay.





20: 20 hrs IST Gayle breaks the shackles A slap past point for a boundary followed by a delightful ramp shot over third man for a SIX! Chris Gayle takes Kulkarni on and finds success. Boy did they need this. They were stuck in the middle and then Gayle decides to take the attack to the best bowler of the opposition.





20:16 hrs IST Archer begins well Good first over from Jofra Archer, only 2 from it. The RR new ball bowlers have somehow managed to keep both Gayle and Rahul quiet. Looks like, Kulkarni would get another over and rightly so.





20:12 hrs IST Another good over from Kulkarni Kulkarni gives no respite to Gayle and Rahul, another perfect over after the first one. He even manages to get an outside off Gayle’s bat but flies through to the third man boundary for a four.





20:09 hrs IST Gayle gets going You surely would not want to give an opportunity to Gayle. Archer misjudged the ball to palm it over for a six and then the West Indian talisman dispatches Unadkat over long on for his second six. 12 off the second over and ominous signs for KXIP.





20:07 hrs IST A costly misjudgement from Archer! What did you do Jofra Archer? The plan was perfectly set to surprise Gayle with a bouncer and Unadkat got Gayle to hook but only if Archer had not come in from the boundary line without judging the height of the ball. He palms it over for a six.





20:05 hrs IST Only 2 from the 1st over Great start by Kulkarni! You would expect the experienced campaigner to deliver the goods and he doesn’t disappoint, bowls a perfect first over, giving away only 2 runs. Both Rahul and Gayle and have been watchful and rightly so. Unadkat will share the new ball from the other end.





20:02 hrs IST Here We Go! Rahul gets off the mark in the second ball with dab to mid-on after Kulkarni bowls a perfect first delivery. Over to Chris Gayle now. Remember, Kulkarni has dismissed Gayle three times in IPL. Good that Rahane has got a slip in place.





19:57 hrs IST The players make their way Ajinkya Rahane is leading his side into the middle, he knows that they are just one match away from being in a do-or-die situation. A quick huddle, what must be the talking point? Nothing apart from winning for sure. And here come the power-packed KXIP opening pair of Gayle and Rahul. We are minutes away from the ball first ball. Looks like it will be Dhawal Kulkarni with the new ball and Rahul will take strike for KXIP.





19:50 hrs IST Wait begins for Buttler-Ashwin duel Rajasthan have opted to bowl first which means we have to wait for the much-anticipated Ashwin vs Buttler contest but there is a flip side to it, as it allows us to enjoy Chris Gayle’s batting along with KL Rahul. What’s a good score on this pitch? Anything is possible if the KXIP openers get going.





19:37 hrs IST Playing XIs Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w), Rahul Tripathi, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ish Sodhi Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh





19:35 hrs IST KXIP forced to make a last-minute change, no Smith for RR Moises Henriques who was all set to play his first match of IPL 2019 has apparently injured himself moments before the toss, which means Nicholas Pooran holds on to his spot in the team. But the big news from Royals camp is that Steve Smith has been left out of the side because of a niggle and he has been replaced by Ashton Turner, who also makes his IPL debut.





19:30 hrs IST RR opt to bowl first Ajinkya Rahane wins the toss and has no hesitation in electing to bowl first. “It’s a funny format, it’s important keep the moral high,” says Ajinkya Rahane. KXIP captain R Ashwin admits that he too wanted to bowl first.





19:23 hrs IST Pitch Report There is an even covering of grass at the pitch on offer at Mohali but as we all you know it might actually work in the batsman’s favour more than the bowlers. Expect the ball to come onto the bat at a nice and even pace. The likes of Gayle, Rahul and Buttler would be eager to let their bat do the talking.





19:20 hrs IST Two debutants for KXIP 20-year-old left-arm medium pacer Arshdeep Singh makes his IPL debut for Kings XI Punjab and Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques will play his first match of the season. There are a few changes in line too, we’ll let you know in roughly 10 minutes from now.





19:15 hrs IST Mankad Right or Wrong? There is certainly no right or wrong here. Like Ashiwn said, if there is something wrong about then they should change the rules rather than pointing fingers at the bowler who inflicts it. But what about Jos Buttler? Will he behave any differently when he pads up against Ashwin today? We’ll have the answer in only a few moments from now on in what promises to be a mouth-watering contest.





19:02 hrs IST Player Battle: Samson vs Tye The Australian fast bowler has not been at his best in the league so far and Sanju Samson too has blown hot and cold but one thing is for certain that both of them have the ability to win matches for their teams when they get going. Tye and Samson have up against each other only once and that round went to the Australian when he sent Samson back on his third ball. But one can bet that the young Indian keeper would be eyeing revenge soon.





18:57 hrs IST Player Battle: Buttler vs Shami A modern version of AB de Villiers up against a rejuvenated Indian fast bowler. When Jos Butler comes out to open the batting against Shami, it promises to be mouth-watering contest. The numbers too suggest that it’s going to be a tough battle between the two. Shami has dismissed Buttler once conceding only 18 runs off 15 balls.





18:49 hrs IST Player Battle: Rahul vs Unadkat Rahul has been in scintillating form this IPL and if you are Jaydev Unadkat, waiting to take the new ball against him, then there is enough reason for you to worry. Rahul has been severe against Unadkat, hitting him for 46 runs in 27 balls at a strike rate of 170.37. While Kulkarni has been doing a fine job for Royals, Ajinkya Rahane would be hoping that Unadkat too can turn the tables on Rahul.





18:44 hrs IST Player Battle: Gayle vs Kulkarni Not many bowlers in the world could claim to have an upper hand against the big-hitting West Indian talisman Chris Gayle but Dhawal Kulkarni is among those very few who actually can. The Royals’ medium pacer has had Gayle’s number in the IPL. Kulkarni has dismissed Gayle three times and has conceded only 43 runs in the 40 balls he had bowled to him, largely in the powerplay. Needless to say, it would once again be upon Kulkarni to send Gayle back in the hut early.





18:38 hrs IST Player Battle: Rahane vs Ashwin The captain vs captain duel gets an altogether different meaning when KXIP take on RR. KXIP captain Ashwin has tormented Rahane to a great extent in the IPL, further exposing the Royals’ captain’s weakness against the off-spinners. Ashwin has dismissed Rahane four times and he doesn’t even allow Rahane to score at a run-ball. In the 30 balls that Ashwin has bowled to Rahane, he has given away only 28 runs.



