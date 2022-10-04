'Kya gift chahiye bol': Jaffer's epic birthday wish for Pant leaves Twitter in splits; Yuvraj, Karthik also send wishes

Team India's star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is celebrating his 25th birthday today. One of the integral parts of the Indian team, he made his international debut in 2015 and has soared in stature in limited time with a host of match-winning knocks across formats. His unbeaten 89-run knock in the second innings of the Gabba Test against Australia is now a stuff of legends, and is widely regarded as one of the best knocks in the fourth innings of a Test. Pant gained prominence in the Indian Premier League, where he leads the Delhi Capitals.

As the Pant turned 25 on Tuesday, wishes poured from across the cricket fraternity and fans for the explosive wicketkeeper-batter. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh wished his junior in a hilarious way on microblogging site Twitter.

"Wishing you a career as lamba and ghana as your zulfein. Stay blessed @RishabhPant17, hope it’s a memorable day and year ahead. God bless and all the best for the World Cup. happy birthday!" posted Yuvraj.

Wishing you a career as lamba and ghana as your zulfein 👱‍♂️🤪 stay blessed @RishabhPant17 , hope it’s a memorable day and year ahead. God bless and all the best for the World Cup 🏆 🙌🏻 happy birthday! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/r0XiuL3Txg — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 4, 2022

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer wished the birthday boy in his own witty way, as he found humour at the batter's misfortune of not getting the chance to bat in recent matches for the men in blue.

Teammate Shreyas Iyer wished "Happy born day @RishabhPant17".

India's senior wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik also wished Pant on Twitter and wrote "Happy birthday to my keeper buddy@RishabhPant17.Have a good one!".

Former India leg spinner Amit Mishra reminisced Pant's trademark style of commentating while keeping for India in Tests and wrote "Happy birthday to you little spidey @rishabhpant17! Your stump commentary may give complex even to the best of the commentators. All the best for the world cup brother".

Happy birthday to you little spidey @rishabhpant17! Your stump commentary may give complex even to the best of the commentators. All the best for the world cup brother. ♥️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/AMENHj9SlR — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 4, 2022

Pant is a part of the India squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia this month, as he is named as one of the two wicketkeepers – the other being Dinesh Karthik.

