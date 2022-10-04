Home / Cricket / 'Are yar kya khubsurti hai': Babar Azam mercilessly trolled for Saqlain-esque statement after England's series win

'Are yar kya khubsurti hai': Babar Azam mercilessly trolled for Saqlain-esque statement after England's series win

Pakistan's Babar Azam was mercilessly trolled for his recent remarks during a press conference. England defeated Babar-led Pakistan in the 7th T20I to secure a 4-3 series win over the Green Army.

Speaking at a press conference, Babar Azam opted to take a philosophical route while reflecting on the performance of his side(Pakistan Cricket Twitter)
Not long ago, legendary Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq made headlines with his bizarre statement while discussing Pakistan's loss to England in a press conference. Taking a cue from Pakistani head coach Mushtaq, Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam also opted to take a philosophical route while reflecting on the performance of his side in a press conference.

Talking about Pakistan's disheartening defeat at the hands of visitors England, Babar opined that winning and losing are part and parcel of the game. Drawing a parallel between Babar and Mushtaq's statements, fans and followers of the Pakistani cricket team poked fun at the premier batter on Twitter. While some fans recalled Mushtaq's unusual 'day and night' comment, others triggered a meme fest to troll the Pakistan captain on the microblogging site.

ALSO READ: Babar Azam heavily trolled for dropping two absolute sitters in Pakistan vs England 7th T20I - Watch

Talking about the match, an unbeaten half-century by Dawid Malan followed by a bowling masterclass from England bowlers paved the way for Moeen Ali & Co. to outclass Pakistan in the series decider at the Gaddafi Stadium. Malan's quick-fire 78 and a 20-ball 46 from Harry Brook helped England in posting a massive 210-run target.

Babar's Pakistan only mustered 142 in 20 overs as the hosts lost the match by 67 runs. Pakistan skipper Babar was also trolled by netizens for his fielding disasterclass in the 7th T20I against England. With the comfortable win over Pakistan, Moeen-led England secured an impressive 4-3 series triumph in their first tour to the Asian country in 17 years.

“It was definitely difficult. With 200 runs on the board, if we lose early wickets, it puts pressure on the other batters. This series was vital for us. We need to improve in the shortest format. I also mentioned at the toss, that we have a good bowling attack. Haris is bowling well, and he is improving everyday. I think entire Pakistan was waiting for this, even we were happy to host England,” Babar said after the match.

babar azam
