‘Lack of freedom’ most frustrating thing about living in Pakistan: Grant Flower

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:56 IST

A week after the Pakistan Cricket Board decided against renewing his contract, former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower opened up on his experience of living in the country and spending around five years with the Pakistan cricket team. Terming the friendly people as the best thing about the country, Flower stated that ‘lack of freedom and the security aspect’ is the most frustrating thing about living in Pakistan.

Flower, who had been the batting coach of Pakistan since 2014, was not given a fresh contract by PCB as they decided to dismiss the entire coaching and support staff. The decision was taken keeping in mind Pakistan’s below-par performance in the World Cup 2019, where they failed to make the semi-finals.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Flower shed light on his tenure with the Pakistan team. “The security aspect and the lack of freedom,” said Flower when asked about the most frustrating thing about living in Pakistan.

Very few international teams have visited Pakistan since the 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lanka team bus. Since then, the PCB has been trying its best to revive international cricket in Pakistan.

Flower also rated winning the Champions Trophy with Pakistan in 2017 -- when they defeated India at the Oval -- as his greatest personal achievement.

“Some of the backstabbing by ex-players. And a lot of the politics that happens within the TV channels, the journalists and some of the politics in the PCB itself. I won’t miss those, certainly,” said Flower when asked about the things he won’t miss about Pakistan.

The 48-year-old also said that Babar Azam was the best Pakistan batsman he had ever coached when asked about the middle-order batsman.

“He’s probably the best bloke I’ve ever coached -- certainly the best Pakistani I’ve ever coached,” said Flower.

He also wished the Pakistani fans all the best for the future and asked them to continue being supportive and passionate.

“I just want to wish them all the best for the future and being supportive and passionate, which they already are. And have faith. Have faith in the players and stick behind them. Look for the positives as opposed to the negatives.”

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 15:40 IST