'Ladai meri sirf on the field hai': Gautam Gambhir settles Virat Kohli equation in rare moment on live TV - Watch

The history between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir is no secret in world cricket. The most infamous moment the two shared was earlier this year on May 1 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Kohli and Gambhir, former India teammates, were seen in an ugly spat after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. The former India captain was first involved in a war of words with LSG pacer Naveen Ul Haq during the fag end of the match. They even shared an intense handshake at the end of the game, after which an ugly scene unfolded with Kohli and Gambhir, LSG mentor, having a go at each other. This was, in fact, the second time the two were involved in a fight in IPL, the first being back in 2013. Gautam Gambhir settles Virat Kohli equation in rare moment on live TV

However, on Thursday, Gambhir confirmed his true equation with his former teammate after he left the anchor on Star Sports flabbergasted while answering a trivia question about Kohli.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

It was ahead of the start of the 3rd ODI match between India and South Africa in Paarl when Gambhir was asked which bowler Kohli hit to score his 50th ODI century. And without the slightest hesitation, the 2011 World Cup-winning cricketer replied: "Lockie Ferguson".

It wasn't just the anchor but veteran India spinner Piyush Chawla too was shocked at the apt response. With a rare smile, Gambhir then said: “Ye aap baar baar dikhana, mujhe sab kuch yaad rehta hai. Ladai meri sirf on the field hai (Please show this clip again and again, I remember everything. My fight is only on the field).”

Gambhir has often been questioned about that IPL 2023 altercation with Kohli, more recently in an interview with ANI two weeks back, and he reiterated the same saying that he would have defended any player in his team.

“It is not about Naveen-ul-Haq. I would have defended any player, that is my job, that is how I am. Why should I not defend my players just because someone has a broadcaster working for him, left right and centre, someone who has more social media presence doesn't have any right to walk over someone. If I cannot stand with my players, then I have no right to be in that dressing room,” said Gambhir, who will now be mentoring Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024 season.