Lahore security officials conduct special drills on how to catch pitch-invading fans in unusual Champions Trophy prep

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 08, 2025 11:37 AM IST

A video shared to social media showed some of the security precautions being taken by Pakistan ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

After 30 years of waiting to be chosen as hosts for a marquee ICC tournament, the time has finally come for Pakistan to try and establish themselves as a hotspot for cricket attention in the global scheme of things once again. The three venues chosen for the ICC Champions Trophy — the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the National Stadium in Karachi and the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium — all underwent renovations and revampments in the lead-up to this tournament, but are finally prepared to host a tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa.

A view of newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium, which is read for the matches of tri-nation ODI series, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/K.M Chaudary)(AP)
A view of newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium, which is read for the matches of tri-nation ODI series, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/K.M Chaudary)(AP)

With that in mind, Pakistan want everything to be in order and as seamless as possible as they prepare to act as hosts to eight of the world's best men's cricket teams. This includes addressing overarching concerns with player security and welfare, with one of video being shared to social media showing exactly that.

In the video, security personnel can be seen running onto the field and working together to corral and apprehend mock pitch invaders. In a drill involving the stadium security staff, multiple groups can be seen heading out to chase pitch invaders, before promptly returning to a certain part of the boundary.

Added security at new-look Gaddafi Stadium

Beyond the training for potential pitch invaders as a precautionary measure, images had earlier been shared from the refurbished Gaddafi Stadium in which a dug-up trench could be seen separating the playing surface from the seated stands, once again perhaps as a precautionary measure to prevent people from entering the field of play. It is unclear whether that is the express purpose of the trench, however.

Other logistical considerations will have to be brought up and dealt with, with the new-look Gaddafi Stadium being inaugurated by Pakistan and New Zealand in their opening contest of this tri-series. This will actually as a dry run for understanding the full capabilities of the new increase-capacity stadium, as well as preparing it for the excitement that will follow in the Champions Trophy curtain-raiser involving the same two teams on February 19.

Pakistan enter the Champions Trophy as defending champions, eight long years on from their famous triumph in 2017. In a crucial moment for Pakistan cricket, the nation will be hoping such drills are purely precautionary and don't actually need to come into effect over the next month.

ICC Champions Trophy
